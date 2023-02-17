Police raids break up Ashtabula drug ring

Feb. 17—ASHTABULA — Raids in Ashtabula and Painesville have brought down a local drug ring responsible for selling large quantities of illegal drugs.

Throughout the past three weeks, the Ashtabula Police Department Narcotics Investigative Unit/FBI Safe Streets Task Force, along with its federal partners, conducted raids at three locations and netted six arrests.

Police seized about 530 grams of cocaine Monday when they executed a search warrant in the 3200 block of Altman Court.

Eduard Gerena, 49, of Ashtabula, was arrested during the execution of a search warrant in the 3200 block of Altman Court, where 530 grams of cocaine was seized. Gerena is being held in the city jail. He faces a felony charge of aggravated trafficking.

The investigation is on-going and additional charges are expected to be filed, said APD Lt. Mike Palinkas, who is a member of the task force.

Members of the APDNIU/FBI Safe Streets Task Force, along with its federal partners, also executed a search warrant in the 6100 block of Bardmoor Boulevard in Ashtabula. This investigation led to the seizure of about 2 pounds, or 1,000 grams of fentanyl.

Arianna Grubbs, 25, of Ashtabula, was arrested at the scene and is being held in the city jail. Grubbs has been charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs. The investigation is on-going and additional charges are expected to be filed, Palinkas said.

On Jan. 23, members of the APDNIU/FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with help from the Lake County Narcotics Agency (LCNA) and the Painesville Police Department, conducted an operation in the 200 block of Richmond Street in the Painesville.

As a result, convicted felon, Dale "Booman" Scott, 35, of Painesville, was taken into federal custody.

Investigators seized a total of 245 grams of meth and about 36 grams of fentanyl.

Scott faces charges of distribution of a controlled substance and remains in federal custody.

Scott served two years in prison in 2011 after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges, according to Lake County Common Pleas Court records.

In conjunction with that investigation, additional people — all believed to be part of the larger scale distribution ring in Ashtabula — have been arrested, Palinkas said.

Shontale Franklin, 43, of Ashtabula, was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute illegal narcotics and distribution of a controlled substance.

Jaidyn Hall, 20, along with Nathaniel Clark, 38, both of Ashtabula, also were taken into federal custody.

Palinkas said investigators believe that Scott, Clark, Franklin and Hall were responsible for the distribution of large quantities of meth and fentanyl in northeast Ohio.

Last year, the APDNIU/FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted investigations that resulted in multiple seizures of illegal narcotics and other contraband.

Among them were seizures of about 2,720 grams of meth, 2,493 grams of fentanyl, 69 grams of crack cocaine, 63 grams of cocaine, 377 fentanyl pills and 32 firearms.

"The Ashtabula Police Department would like to thank our federal partners, along with other assisting agencies, for their continued support," Palinkas said.

Anyone with information pertaining to drugs or other criminal activity are encouraged to contact the APD tip line at 440-992-7126.