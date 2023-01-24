Police: Raley's employees subdue man with hatchet

Jan. 24—Employees at the Raley's grocery store in Yuba City were credited with stopping an Olivehurst man who was allegedly armed with a hatchet on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, several 911 calls were received at about 6:40 a.m. on Sunday about a man later identified as 44-year-old Larry Reed of Olivehurst who was reportedly seen damaging a vehicle with a hatchet in the grocery store's parking lot in the 700 block of West Onstott Frontage Road in Yuba City.

Police officials said Reed allegedly "smashed windows of an occupied vehicle" with a hatchet before walking away. The person inside the vehicle was not injured, the department said.

As officers were on their way to the scene, Reed reportedly walked back to the parking lot and "confronted" a Raley's employee, who had just arrived to work, officials said. Reed then allegedly "struck the employee in the leg with the hatchet," which officials said caused a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the injured Raley's employee ran into the store in an attempt to get away from Reed. However, Reed chased the employee inside, officials said.

"Once inside the store, some employees and customers fled outside for their safety. As Mr. Reed was running through the store, an additional employee grabbed Mr. Reed by his sweatshirt and struck him with a product scanner in an effort to subdue him," police officials said. "Mr. Reed was detained by two Raley's employees until Yuba City Police officers arrived on scene and placed him into custody."

Reed was transported to and treated at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville for a non-life-threatening injury he sustained during the incident, police said. Reed was later booked into Sutter County Jail on charges that included assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism, possession of a dirk/dagger, and possession of methamphetamine.

Story continues

As of Monday afternoon, Reed was still at Sutter County Jail with bail set at $30,000 for the various charges. He also was being held on three warrants from Yuba County, each with bond amounts that ranged from $15,000-$25,000.

According to court records, Reed had a felony warrant related to a second degree robbery charge and a felony malicious mischief charge from October 2022. Reed also had a misdemeanor warrant issued by Yuba County for a marijuana incident in September 2022. He had a third warrant issued by Yuba County for a May 2022 misdemeanor related to a court order violation.

Police said the motive behind Reed's alleged "actions" are unknown at this time and officials said he did not know any of the victims in what appeared to be an "isolated incident."

The case was referred to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.