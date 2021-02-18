Police rampage targets striking railway workers in Myanmar

  • Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)
  • Police stand guard as demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung & Mayor Ye Lwin outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)
  • Police stand guard as demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators hold pictures of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the country’s second biggest city.(AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators hold pictures of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and placards during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the country’s second biggest city. (AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators on motorbikes flashe the three-fingered salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the country’s second biggest city.(AP Photo)
  • Demonstrators display placards during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the country’s second biggest city. (AP Photo)
1 / 18

APTOPIX Myanmar

Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. (AP Photo)

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the country’s second biggest city.

The police rampage in a Mandalay neighborhood where state railway workers are housed showed the conflict between protesters and the new military government is increasingly focused on the businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy.

State railway workers on Sunday had called a strike, joining a loosely organized Civil Disobedience Movement that was initiated by medical workers and is the backbone of the resistance to the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected civilian government.

“Many workers and citizens of Myanmar believe that CDM is very effective for making the junta fail," said a labor activist who spoke on condition of anonymity for his own safety. “That’s why health, education, transportation, different government departments and banks’ employees are participating in CDM together.”

The railway strike has received support from ordinary citizens who have placed themselves on railroad tracks to stop trains the military has commandeered.

The efforts by Mandalay residents to block a rail line on Wednesday apparently triggered the retaliation that night.

Less than an hour after the 8 p.m. start of the nightly curfew, gunshots were heard as more than two dozen men in police uniforms, shields and helmets, marched in tight formation by the railway workers’ housing. Numerous videos posted on social media showed muzzle flashes as shots were heard, and some were shown shooting slingshots and throwing rocks at buildings. Cadence calls of “left, right, left, right” can be heard along with shouts of “shoot, shoot.”

Several reports included photos of people with small wounds, which were claimed to have been caused by rubber bullets. Some unconfirmed reports said several railway workers were arrested.

The junta has said it took over — preventing Parliament from convening and detaining the nation's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others — because the November election was tainted by voting irregularities. It replaced the election commission that affirmed Suu Kyi's party won by a landslide and says it will hold a new election in a year's time.

The Biden government has imposed new U.S. sanctions on Myanmar because of the coup, and the United Nations and other nation's governments have called for Suu Kyi's elected government to be restored.

Opponents of the coup are also urging foreign businesses to cut their ties to Myanmar operations they believe benefit the military.

About 200 people demonstrated Thursday near Kanbauk, in the south of the country, outside premises involved in a major pipeline operation that pumps gas from offshore fields for export. The demonstrators moved between the premises of Total of France, PTTEP of Thailand and Petronas of Malaysia and later joined with a larger anti-coup demonstration in Kanbauk.

Extracting industries, such as gas and oil drilling and jade mining, are key sources of foreign revenue for Myanmar. Rights campaigners have appealed to foreign companies involved in those industries to stop paying revenue to the new military government.

The Myanmar Alliance for Transparency and Accountability said any payments would undermine "the Myanmar people’s efforts to return the country to democracy” and instead would give the military the resources to violate human rights. The alliance urged companies to release revenue payments only to the democratically elected government.

Street protests continued in other cities. In Yangon, some tried to hinder security forces by abandoning cars in streets. But small groups of men, including several dressed in Buddhist monks’ robes, attacked several drivers and their vehicles, smashing windshields in some cases.

The courts are becoming another battleground.

State television announced charges Wednesday against several prominent entertainers, including actors and directors, who have all been publicly supportive of the protests. They were charged under a law that penalizes those who act in a manner intended to hinder or prevent members of the military and government employees from carrying out their duties.

The entertainers were apparently accused of inducing civil servants to walk off the job — and the move reflects the junta’s concern about the widespread and increasing involvement of civil servants in the protests.

On Wednesday night, the military for a fourth day in a row ordered an internet blackout — almost entirely blocking online access from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.

While the military did not say why the internet was being blocked, there is widespread speculation that the government is installing a firewall system to allow it to monitor or block online activity.

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Naked hotel guests in South Korea shocked to discover mirrored glass in sauna was actually see-through

    A newlywed South Korean couple say they are undergoing counselling after being told that the windows in the luxurious spa of their five-star resort hotel were of one-way glass – only to discover on the final day of their stay that they had been walking around naked in full view of other guests. The husband posted a complaint online about the Grand Josun Jeju Hotel, on the island of Jeju off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. He claimed that his wife had used the sauna on several occasions during their stay and had not bothered to use a towel to cover up because they had been told that the windows of the second-floor sauna were mirrored. “While taking a walk around the hotel on the last day of our stay, we discovered the interior was visible from the outside”, the Korea Times quoted the man as saying. “We could even see the writing on a thermometer inside the sauna. “There were a number of other guests using the facilities, including minors”. The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass. “My wife and I are currently undergoing psychotherapy as we were so shocked after realising that we had taken a shower and used toilets that were visible from the outside”, the man said. Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up “by mistake” and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property’s business. In response to criticism online, the operator of the hotel admitted to making “mistakes during operations”. In a message on the hotel’s website, Josun Hotels & Resorts said: “We deeply apologise for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings … in some areas of the women’s sauna”. The sauna has been closed until the situation can be remedied, it added.

  • Texans shelter in furniture store during brutal winter storm, as no end is in sight for days-long power outages

    The governor is launching an investigation into the company managing the state’s power grid

  • Pennsylvania GOP Official Says Senator Wasn't At Trump Trial To 'Do The Right Thing'

    The official blasted Republican Sen. Pat Toomey for voting to convict Trump, saying he wasn't sent there to "vote his conscience."

  • Trump launches right wing cable media blitz but says it’s ‘too early’ to talk 2024

    President Trump made the right wing cable news rounds on Wednesday night with appearances on three different television networks: Newsmax, One America News, and Fox News. He began on Newsmax where host Greg Kelly repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he might run for president again in 2024.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Texas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze

    While millions of Texans were without power in below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and told Sean Hannity that the failure of the state's power grid "shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America." Abbott said "our wind and our solar got shut down," which "thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power in a statewide basis." The main culprit for the Texas power outages is failures in the natural gas sector, though, so on Wednesday, Abbott walked back his comments. "I was asked a question on one TV show about renewable, and I responded to that question," Abbott said. "Every source of power that the state of Texas has has been compromised, whether it be renewable power such as wind or solar, but also, as I mentioned today, access to coal-generated power, access to gas-generated power, also have been compromised." For all of 2020, 40 percent of Texas energy came from natural gas–fired plants, 23 percent from wind turbines, 18 percent from coal, and 11 percent from nuclear power, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas power grid. But in the winter, only about 7 percent of ERCOT's capacity was projected to come from wind sources. "Texas is still fossil-fueled," and it's obviously silly to suggest "the Republicans who run the state had accidentally adopted a Green New Deal that eliminated fossil fuels and destroyed the reliability of the grid," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico. "The real problem in Texas is the freaky weather, and unfortunately, climate change is delivering a lot more freaky weather" — a phenomenon Texas Tech climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe calls "global weirding." Abbott, in explaining the Texas grid failures, pleaded Wednesday that "this is a once-in-every-120-year cold front that we have to respond to." But "today, only a fool expects a hundred-year drought or flood or snowfall event to happen once every hundred years," Grunwald said, and Texas — and America — need to prepare accordingly. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.Rush Limbaugh's estate: An insider's guide

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • Obinwanne Okeke: Nigerian email fraudster jailed for 10 years in US

    Obinwanne Okeke used Nigerian-based companies to defraud people in the US.

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • What's in a phone call? Joe Biden's caution towards Israel may hinge on sensitive election

    After weeks of speculation from Israeli diplomats and reporters about why Joe Biden was delaying his first call to one of America's closest allies, the US president has finally spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But the hour-long call has done little to dampen the suggestion that Mr Biden is deliberately keeping the Israeli leader at arm's length. In the four weeks since Mr Biden took office, he has spoken with the leaders of virtually every other US ally - as well as Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping. Danny Danon, from Mr Netanyahu's Likud Party, made clear the frustrations many of his colleagues felt at the snub, tweeting a list of the countries Mr Biden had already called. “Might it now be time to call the leader of Israel, the closest ally of the US?” he concluded. Conservative politicians in the US, including former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, also accused the Biden administration of "snubbing" Israel.

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Freak cold in Texas has scientists discussing whether climate change is to blame

    The freak cold spell that has killed at least 21 Americans and shut down power for days in Texas has revived scientific discussion over whether climate change could be delivering this week's chill. Scientists say global warming – specifically the rapid warming of the Arctic – is a possible, if not likely, culprit in the extreme weather. Historically, frigid temperatures have typically been contained within the Arctic by a jet stream circling the polar region.

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas a ‘failed state’ as 23 left dead from winter storm

    ‘It has everything to do with those in positions of public trust who have failed us,’ Mr O’Rourke says while attacking Republican leadership

  • Pentagon rethinking how to array forces to focus on China

    The Biden administration faces a conundrum as it rethinks the positioning of military forces around the world: How to focus more on China and Russia without retreating from longstanding Mideast threats — and to make this shift with potentially leaner Pentagon budgets. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a monthslong “global posture” review just days after taking office. It will assess how the United States can best arrange and support its far-flung network of troops, weapons, bases and alliances to buttress President Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell has been “physically abused” by prison guards, is losing her hair and is “withering to a shell of her former self,” her lawyer has claimed in a letter to a New York Judge. The 59-year-old former partner of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, but her lawyers are asking for her to be released on bail citing intolerable jail conditions. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," wrote Bobbi Sternheim. “When Ms. Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action,” she added. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitise, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer claimed. “She is withering to a shell of her former self – losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” Ms Sternheim wrote, in the letter addressed to New York judge Alison Nathan.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Researchers urge delay in administering Pfizer vaccine's second dose, cite strong data

    Danuta Skowronski and Gaston De Serres said their findings were derived from Pfizer's documents submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These findings were also similar to the first-dose efficacy of 92.1% reported for Moderna Inc's mRNA-1273 vaccine, Skowronski and De Serres said in their letter published https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2036242 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

  • Trump on Hannity reveals he only befriended Rush Limbaugh ‘when I got word he was with us all the way’

    Former president says he went on to play a lot of golf with the late radio host. ‘When he hit the ball, he hit it a long way’