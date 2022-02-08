Police say Raton man broke into tow shop, took jewelry

Feb. 8—Santa Fe police Friday arrested a 35-year-old Raton man accused of breaking into a Rufina Circle tow shop and stealing jewelry.

Officers arrived at Knight's Towing around 6 a.m. Friday after receiving a call from the owner, who said someone in a black hooded sweater could be seen on surveillance video inside the shop, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

The complaint says officers found Charles Valdez, who matched the suspect's description, walking nearby.

Valdez initially denied being at the towing business but then said he was at the shop Wednesday and Friday and had received permission from the shop owner, the complaint says.

Valdez didn't know the owner's name, the document adds.

Valdez told police he only goes onto the property to look for blankets and stay warm, according to the complaint.

The owner, however, told police she believed Valdez had stolen at least six pieces of jewelry and a white box containing additional jewelry, the complaint said.

Valdez might have broken into a car on the property as well, the owner said, but she had no video of the incident, the document said.

Valdez was booked into the Santa Fe County jail on charges of burglary and criminal damage to property and on an outstanding warrant accusing him of a previous auto burglary.