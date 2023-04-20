Police reach out to Stockton neighborhoods where homicides occurred

In the wake of five homicides that have shaken the area, Stockton police officers and other community leaders went on a neighborhood walk Wednesday in the Sierra Vista neighborhood.

Police officers were there to listen to the concerns of community members and look for any potential leads that may help solve the homicide cases, Chief Stanley McFadden said as he strolled the streets.

"I'm a firm believer that before crime occurs, someone knows that crime is about to occur," McFadden said. "While the crime is occurring, I am sure that someone knows it is occurring. As well as after the fact, I'm sure there's people that know. We are asking all of those folks out there that know what took place, or what happened, or have any information that can lead us to a potential suspect, to please come forward."

Officer David Scott, center, directs a team of officers and community members for a Police Chief's neighborhood walk through the Sierra Vista area of south Stockton. In March, the area experiences 2 double murders.

On March 4, 24-year-old Andrea Lee Jones and 29-year-old Jacob Haywood Thomas were shot and killed in the 2100 block of Airport, near Southside Market, according to police.

On March 5, 31-year-old Juan Torres-Maldonado died of unspecified head wounds at a homeless encampment off Airport, in Mormon Slough, police said.

Then, on March 16, two men were gunned down just east of Airport Way. Justin Schnek, 17, and Omar Rincon, 20, were found bloodied on a residential street across from Van Buren Elementary School, according to police. Rincon died at the scene. Schnek was rushed to a hospital where he died from his wounds.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden talks with a resident Brandy Valencia during a neighborhood walk through in the Sierra Vista area of south Stockton. In March, the area experienced 2 double murders.

Stockton Unified School District interim Superintendent Traci Miller also walked with police and spoke to community members about public safety.

"I'm just looking, (and I see) the school is literally one house down from where a horrific crime was committed," Miller said, referring to Van Buren Elementary School. "I can't help but to think of the young children who are going to and from school ... they're impacted daily by the violence in our city. This has to stop. If you know something, say something. Our children deserve to be able to walk to and from school, and go to parks, and go to the mall and not worry about violence."

Stockton Police captain Brad Burrell knocks on a door during a Police Chief's neighborhood walk through the Sierra Vista area of south Stockton. In March, the area experiences 2 double murders.

Officer David Scott also made a plea to community members to share any information they may know about the homicide cases. He said community members can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by calling (209) 946-0600 or submit a tip on stocktoncrimestoppers.org.

Scott said Tuesday's arrest of a man accused of an August 2022 homicide was made possible by a tip submitted to Stockton Crime Stoppers.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden, left, and other community leaders participate in neighborhood walk through in the Sierra Vista area of south Stockton. In March, the area experienced 2 double murders.

"It does help with the investigation process," Scott said. "We just want to provide that information to the public. We do need help from the public to assist in these investigations that occur in our city."

