Police receive call regarding shots fired into house

Sep. 13—Joplin police say the victim of a shots-fired incident early Saturday morning declined to allow officers into the home to investigate.

Sgt. Jason Stump said officers responded to a call at 12:20 a.m. Saturday reporting shots fired into a house in the 3400 block of Ruby Way.

The officers found some casings in the street outside, but the caller who reported the shooting declined to let police into the home to investigate the matter by retrieving the rounds fired, Stump said. He said no one was injured in the shooting.