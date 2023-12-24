Police Receive Crucial Tip About Two Missing Teen Girls
After a vital tip, police found Jennifer Ertman and Elizabeth Peña deceased.
After a vital tip, police found Jennifer Ertman and Elizabeth Peña deceased.
From Sephora to Zappos, these are our favorite holiday gift cards — and you can present them digitally or in person!
The flowy, flattering top is a great way to upgrade your wardrobe for winter — and it's nearly 50% off.
More than 25,000 fans swear by this cozy pair of house shoes.
Wear it for shopping, travel and even to bed — this set is versatile and adorable.
QVC just dropped amazing end-of-year deals on everything from air fryers and vacuums to comfy sneakers and beauty essentials.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Mothers often take on the labor of the holidays, yet are often left holding an empty stocking. What to know.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Online checking accounts make it easier than ever to manage your money without ever having to step foot in a bank branch. Here's what you should know.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Back in 2018, my former colleague at VICE Motherboard Joseph Cox and I started publishing a list of the best cybersecurity stories that were published elsewhere. It wasn’t just a way to tip our hats at our friendly competitors; by pointing to other publications’ stories, we were giving our readers a fuller picture of what had happened in the world of cybersecurity, privacy and surveillance in the year that was just ending. Now that both Cox and I have moved on from Motherboard, we at TechCrunch are picking up the cyber jealousy list to once again list the best cybersecurity stories of the year — and the ones we were the most jealous of.
John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were each charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after the incident at the game.
Huawei surprised the industry with its Chinese-made 7nm mobile processor this year.
It seems every time a dog-themed memecoin like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB) goes mainstream, another one lurks in the shadows, waiting to pounce on its very own hype train. The value of the newest such memecoin Bonk (BONK), a Shiba Inu-themed Solana token, has increased by over 400% on the month, according to CoinMarketCap data. The hype for the token and Solana Saga phone skyrocketed last week, after owners of that phone found out they could claim 30 million BONK tokens, worth roughly $560 at the time of publication.
I'll be home for Christmas — but I'm booking a hotel: Why being a houseguest can bring anxiety.
'Doesn't give me hat hair!' raved a fan of this cool cap.
Charging accessories make for great stocking stuffers and many of Anker's products are on sale right now.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast diving into the action stemming from this year’s National Signing Day.
A dataset used to train AI image generation tools such as Stable Diffusion has been pulled down after researchers confirmed the presence of CSAM among its 5 billion-plus images.
Save over $1,000 on a Samsung smart TV, plus scoop up last-minute gifts from Apple, Michael Kors, Xbox and more.