Police receiving tips but murder suspect remains on loose

Aug. 25—Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said Wednesday a suspect in two murders, who allegedly killed a Hartselle man on Aug. 19 at a Decatur fuel station, remains on the loose but the Police Department is receiving tips from the public.

Authorities are looking for Ricardo S. Bass, 40, who has addresses in Decatur and Huntsville, and Decatur police call him "possibly armed and extremely dangerous."

Authorities believe Bass fatally shot Jeffrey Carden, 31, of Huntsvillle, in Huntsville about 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 19, and about 30 minutes later, gunned down Mark Allen Nicholson, 54, of Hartselle, at the Wavaho gas station at 707 Wilson St. N.W. in Decatur.

"We're continuing to receive some tips from the public, and we need more," Allen said.

Decatur police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said investigators believe Bass is hiding out in north Alabama.

The U.S. Marshal's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Bass.

Cardenas-Martinez said anyone with information regarding Bass' whereabouts should contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or email jdaniell@decatur-al.gov. To leave an anonymous tip, call 256-341-4636, she said.

