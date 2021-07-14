Police: Recent Glastonbury grad admitted yearbook tampering

Jul. 14—GLASTONBURY — The recent Glastonbury High School graduate who is charged with computer crimes in the placement of offensive words under other students' pictures in the school's 2021 yearbook admitted in separate interviews with school officials and police that he was responsible for the falsifications, according to a police affidavit.

Hollister Tryon, 18, of 207 Buttonball Lane told police that he chose the two students victimized in the scheme at random from a list of about 50 user names and passwords that he had access to, according to the affidavit, by local police Officer Jason Trudeau.

The affidavit, made public today in Manchester Superior Court, doesn't say where Tryon got the list.

It does say that Tryon's lawyer, Michael D. Dwyer, accompanied him to the police interview. Dwyer declined to comment on the case today.

In summarizing information he received from school administrators, the officer said Tryon had admitted he was on a "Discord" chat on his home computer on Oct. 20 when he received a school email informing him that it was the last day to submit senior quotes for the yearbook.

He said he was chatting with several people at the time — from places that included California, Texas, and Russia — and that they gave him the idea of submitting quotes under other people's names, according to the affidavit.

Tryon said people in the chat provided quotes and that he randomly selected one, then randomly selected a student to put it under, the affidavit says.

Based on other information in the affidavit, that was a quote from Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler that was incorrectly attributed to George Floyd, the Black man murdered last year by a Minneapolis police officer.

Tryon said he put another quote under the name of a student whose Google account he was using at the time. That submission referred to drugs, social media videos, and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who has been convicted of involvement in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings that killed three people and injured about 280.

The affidavit quotes Tryon as telling school officials that he didn't tell anyone what he had done and thought it would never be noticed.

But the officer also reported that school officials received several tips from students after the falsification was discovered identifying Tryon as the person responsible, although he added that school officials also received "a few other suspect names from student tips."

The officer reported that he received an invoice from high school Principal Nancy Bean saying that "the cost to repair the yearbooks" was $2,137.

But School Superintendent Alan B. Bookman said Tuesday that the yearbook company corrected the problem, rebinding the yearbooks, at no cost to the school system. Bookman couldn't be reached for comment today on the possible discrepancy.

Tryon is facing two counts of third-degree computer crime. The definition of that crime in Connecticut law requires damage of $1,000 or more.

The Hitler quote was discovered May 21, the day the yearbooks were distributed to seniors. The school asked seniors who had received the yearbooks to return them for correction and delayed distribution to members of other classes until the corrections could be made.

Tryon was arrested Friday and released on a $5,000 bond, of which a family member posted 10%, $500, in cash. He is due Aug. 6 in Manchester Superior Court.

