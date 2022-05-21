Police: Do you recognize this smash-and-grab theft suspect?

Tukwila police are asking for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing merchandise from an Amazon delivery truck after a window was smashed.

The smash-and-grab occurred Tuesday in the 5700 block of South 152nd Street.

Police did not say how many packages were stolen.

However, officers said charges will be filed once they find the culprit.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to contact police at 206-241-2121 or email police at tips@tukwilawa.gov and reference case 22-3201.

