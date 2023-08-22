Police recognized for response to gang shooting

Aug. 22—HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department recently received a statewide award for the way officers investigated a Halloween night shooting because the follow-up actions have since contributed to what police say is a drop in violent crime.

The N.C. Gang Investigators Association presented the police with a Special Achievement Award during the group's annual conference in Winston-Salem earlier this month. The recognition involves the Oct. 31 drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive in east High Point during trick-or-treating that left a 10- and 14-year-old with gunshot wounds.

Investigators quickly determined that those who carried out the shooting were operating two stolen vehicles from Greensboro and were targeting a known Blood gang member, said Capt. Pete Abernethy, commander of the investigations division.

"Neither of the children that were shot were in any way associated with the gang member. They were the victims of being in the wrong place at the wrong time," he said.

The shooting spawned a string of gang-related shootings in the city during the next several weeks and was a tipping point for police to ramp up their response, Abernethy told The High Point Enterprise.

"Investigators took the concept of collaboration to the next level," he said. "Everyone involved in these cases was resolute in their mission of ending the spree of violence."

High Point police task force officers worked with representatives of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the FBI to track leads and examine evidence.

Investigators were able to link the shootings and guns to one another using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

The investigation that led to arrests in four shootings involved six stolen cars that were recovered, four guns, 73 shell casings, 40 juvenile petitions and 45 bills of indictment.

This past December police arrested Demont L. Williams Jr., 19, two 17-year-olds from High Point and one 17-year-old from Greensboro in the Bridges Drive shooting and three shootings in November.

The other cases were a drive-by shooting just after midnight Nov. 8 in which a person was wounded outside a residence in the 200 block of Brentwood Street. Two days later, shots were fired at the same residence about 8:45 p.m., and no one was injured, but a house and two vehicles were damaged.

On Nov. 13 just before 8:45 p.m., someone was shot while riding a bicycle on Lamb Avenue.

Abernethy said that solving the cases has helped stem street-level shootings not only by getting the four suspects off the streets but providing a playbook for addressing violent crime. So far this year the High Point Police Department reports that violent crime is down 8% from the same period last year.

The award that police received from the N.C. Gang Investigators Association recognized the novel approach High Point police took in the face of a serious threat to the public.

"I think it was novel in how we used so many different resources," Abernethy said. "We had so many shootings in such a short period of time with a lot of casings. In real time we were able to get information back about this casing was fired from a gun in these other shootings."

The law enforcement partnerships that emerged from the Bridges Drive shooting have led to a much more comprehensive approach to investigating street-level gunfire.

"When a shooting occurs we go through all the same steps," Abernethy said.

