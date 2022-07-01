Police recommend burglary charge for three boys; DA adds robbery, charges as adults

Jul. 1—Editor's note: The Transcript has chosen not to list the names of the three boys charged in this case because they were under 18 at the time of the incident in question.

The Cleveland County District Attorney has charged three boys as adults with burglary and robbery in connection with an alleged home invasion in March, despite recommendations from the Norman Police Department.

The boys were charged with robbery by force or fear and first-degree burglary June 7 after NPD accused them of entering a boy's house and attacking him on March 10. One of the boys is accused of stealing a tool from the alleged victim's hands, while the other boys are accused of beating the victim, according to one of the affidavits in the case.

State law says juveniles who are 16 or 17 may be charged with first-degree burglary or first-degree robbery, which includes robbery by force or fear. The boys were either 16 or 17 at the time of the incident in question, according to the affidavits.

The boys are identified by name in the Oklahoma courts network, although the affidavits only list the boys' initials. District Judge Thad Balkman, the assigned judge in the case, confirmed juveniles are not publicly listed in criminal charges unless they're charged as adults.

NPD detective Michael Heath recommended the burglary charge for all three boys, including one accused of stealing something in the incident. Mashburn added the robbery charge to the boys' case after NPD only recommended a burglary charge for all three, including the one accused of stealing.

NPD Maj. Brent Barbour said detectives conferred with the DA's office before only recommending the burglary charge for one of the boys not accused of stealing anything in the incident. The department did not immediately respond Thursday to an emailed question about whether they later recommended a robbery charge in the case.

Mashburn did not immediately respond to a question Tuesday about what evidence supported his decision to add a robbery charge to the case.

According to one of the affidavits, one of the boys pushed the door open when the alleged victim answered. One of the three allegedly punched the boy in his living room and in the backyard.

"This went on for a few minutes and then the suspects exited out the front door," the affidavit states.

One of the boys' affidavit says he stole "a hatchet looking tool" out of the alleged victim's hands while the other two hit the victim.

The alleged victim's mother reportedly saw the three boys leave in a white Ford Mustang when she returned home.

Two of the boys allegedly confessed to the offenses after the incident, according to the affidavits.

Oklahoma Indigent Defense, which will represent one of the boys, declined to comment on the case.

Joseph Dorman, CEO of Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, said district attorneys are given discretion over whether to charge juveniles as adults. He said adult charges are typically reserved for more serious offenses, like assaults with greater injury, or murder.

Dorman said he is "not certain" why Mashburn decided to charge the three boys with burglary as adults.

The boys will appear in Cleveland County District Court July 19 for their preliminary hearing conference.