Police records for Aug. 24, 2022

Aug. 24—Moses Lake Police Department

Monday, Aug. 15

A report of a DUI collision in the 4300 block of W. Prichard Road, a suspect allegedly left the roadway and rolled a vehicle, sustaining minor injuries. Was evaluated by the Moses Lake Fire Department, but refused treatment. Suspect was then arrested, processed for driving under the influence, cited and released.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Report of a theft from the 700 block of Michael Avenue when the reporting party said a catalytic converter valued at around $1,500 was cut from his motorhome sometime in the previous week.

Report of a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of N. Westshore Drive when police discovered a green, Canyon 18-speed bike with a Spiderman mask on the front in the bushes. MLPD officers took the bicycle for safekeeping and logged it into property.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Report of a theft in the 1100 block of W. Market Street when the reporting party said the license plate from his pickup truck was stolen at some point earlier in the week, and wishes to pursue charges if a suspect can be identified.

Report of a stolen vehicle at the intersection of W. Driggs Drive and W. Broadway Avenue when officers made contact with a stolen vehicle and took the driver into custody. The driver was booked into custody, charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, was then released.

Report of multiple catalytic converter thefts from the 520 block of S. Pioneer Way.

Report that the driver of a Greyhound bus was taken to Samaritan Hospital for a medical emergency, leaving the bus in the 1800 block of Kittleson Road. Driver was later returned to the bus by taxi.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Report of a theft in the 1100 block of W. Broadway Avenue when a suspect, who was the passenger in a silver Honda sedan with no license plates, entered a hardware store and stole $3,300 worth of tools.

Bag of lost property turned in to police by management of grocery store in the 900 block of N. Stratford included six cell phones, three wallets, numerous debit and credit cards as well as ID cards. Items were logged into property.

Friday, Aug. 19

Report of a verbal disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Kittleson Road when a suspect was observed yelling and hitting the ground with a machete. Suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Grant County Jail after it was discovered the suspect was involved in an earlier theft.

Report of threats made in the 400 block of E. Fifth Avenue when a suspect said he would get a gun and kill homeless people in the park. Suspect said he did not mean what he said, did not have any weapons, and was homeless himself.

Report of multiple shots fired in the 1100 block of W. Vue Street. Area was canvassed but no signs of a shooting were seen.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Report of a suspicious person carrying firearms and wearing body armor in the 100 block of Westshore Drive. Suspect contacted by police, claimed to be practicing his Second Amendment rights.

Report of a dangerous animal in the 100 block of E. Third Avenue when a business owner advised officers a bat chased her out of her story. The bat eventually flew out of the business.

Report of attempted theft of catalytic converters by a male and a female at the intersection of S. Balsam Street and E. Broadway Avenue. Officers on scene were unable to locate anyone fitting the descriptions of the suspects.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Report of an abandoned vehicle in the 900 block of N. Grape Drive, where officers found a vehicle that had leaked oil and fuel after being abandoned at the location. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle's owner and towed the vehicle from the scene.

Report of a theft in the 600 block of S. Pioneer Way, officers arrived on scene and were told a female wearing a white lace tank top and a black skirt left the store without paying for goods. Female suspect was identified as having been previously trespassed from the property, was taken into custody and booked for theft and burglary.

Ephrata Police Department

Thursday, Aug. 18

Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of D. St. NW, responding party said a male suspect was at the door asking for help, and the responding party was unsure what was going on.

Report of a disturbance on E. St. NE, a manager called and said a suspect was doing laundry in the community washroom. The responding party entered the washroom and was charged by the suspect, which occurred three separate times. Officers responded, reported the encounter with the suspect was bizarre and contacted county mental health, which responded with a crisis team.

Report of dumping of yard waste in an empty lot in the 400 block of C St. SW.

Friday, Aug. 19

Report of possible gunfire on E. Street NE. Reporting party called in claiming to have heard glass shattering, officers found a double-paned back door window was shattered and had a pellet-sized hole in the middle. However, only the outside pane was broken. Officers were unable to locate the projectile or a shooter.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Report of a burglary in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue NW. Suspect reportedly entered a business the previous night, took a laptop computer and fled.

Report of suspicious persons in a vacant home on Hilltop Drive SE. When law enforcement arrived, a male suspect and a female suspect fled. The female suspect was late caught and booked for residential burglary.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Report of trespassing at an abandoned property on 7th Avenue SE. A responding party said an RV was parked at the abandoned property, the door was open and traffic in and out of the house was constant. Responding officers found the door of the RV secured with as large wooden block.

Grant County Jail

Caleb Kyle Esparza, 22, of Moses Lake, was booked into the Grant County Jail on Sunday, Aug. 21, for second-degree malicious mischief and domestic violence.