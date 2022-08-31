Police records for Aug. 31, 2022

Aug. 30—Ephrata Police Department

Aug. 22

Report of a vehicle prowl on E Street Southwest. Nothing was missing, but documents had been strewn around.

Report of a stolen vehicle recovered in the 700 block of Basin Street Northwest. Vehicle was not in a drivable condition.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at SR-282 and Nat Washington Way. Both vehicles attempted a right turn and vehicle 1 sideswiped vehicle 2.

Aug. 23

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 10 block of Junes Court. The gas cap was stolen.

Report of a DUI in the 1300 block of D Street Southwest.

Aug. 24

Report of food stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of graffiti in the 200 block of First Avenue Northwest.

Report of a backpack and chainsaw stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of a snake at the front door of a business in the 1300 block of Basin Street Southwest. The snake slithered into the bushes when law enforcement arrived.

Aug. 25

Report of a stolen vehicle recovered on A Street Southeast.

Aug. 26

Report of a single-vehicle non-injury collision on Airport Road.

Aug. 28

Report of vehicle lights broken out in the 100 block of Pioneer Avenue Southeast.

Report of a vehicle keyed and its tires slashed in the 1100 block of Third Avenue Southeast.

Report of attempted burglary in the 700 block of Hilltop Drive. Door was damaged but entry was not made.

Aug. 29

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of gas stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest.

Report of a break-in at a business in the 100 block of Alder Street Southwest.

Othello Police Department

Aug. 17

Report of an attempt to cash a fraudulent check on East Palos Verdes Drive.

Report of a wallett found at a business in the 400 block of East Main Street.

Aug. 20

Report of a vehicle stolen on South Taylor Road.

Report of a hit-and-run on East Spruce Street.

Aug. 21

Report of two bottles of an unspecified substance stolen from a business on West Bench Road.

Aug. 22

Report of a male subject carrying a machete and behaving in a disorderly fashion on East Pine Street. Subject left on a bicycle.

Report of attempted vehicle theft on East Pine Street. Suspect hit a fence and abandoned the vehicle.

Aug. 23

Report of very loud music coming from a garage on East Oak Street. Resident was asked to turn it down or close the garage door.

Grant County Jail

Aug. 25

Willie Gerald Arredondo, 60, Soap Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to failure to register as a sex offender.

Aug. 29

William Lee Henneman, 44, Moses Lake, booked on a Kootenai County warrant relating to failure to register as a sex offender.

Moses Lake Police Department

Aug. 26

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a truck in the 1500 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of an e-bike valued at $1,000-$2,000 stolen in the 400 block of North Crestview Drive.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in a parking lot in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a two-vehicle collision at Wheeler Road and Bell Road Northeast.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen off a 2016 Toyota Tundra in the 200 block of West Valley Road.

Report of theft from a business in the 200 block of Basin Street Southwest. A male and a female suspect were later apprehended.

Report of a subject passed out at the wheel of a vehicle in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Subject had struck another vehicle and was found to be under the influence.

Report of a stolen vehicle located in the 200 block of North Block Street.

Aug. 27

Report of a fight in a parking lot in the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Report of a two-vehicle rear-end collision in the area of East Nelson Road and South Division Street. Vehicle 1 sustained damage to its front bumper, while vehicle 2 sustained damage to its rear bumper. No injuries were reported.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in a parking lot in the 700 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of security cameras stolen in the 500 block of South Clover Drive.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of food stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a DUI in the 600 block of North Stratford Road.

Aug. 28

Report of graffiti in the 1000 block of West Rose Avenue.

Report of a paintball gun being fired in Civic Park.

Report of sporting goods stolen from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Suspect dropped the items and fled.

Editor's note: The incidents above were provided by the associated law enforcement agency. Any suspects named are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.