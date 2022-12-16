Police records for Dec. 16

Dec. 16—The reports below were provided by the police departments and sheriff's offices indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Dec. 6

Report of a stolen vehicle and other stolen items recovered in the 500 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest. Items were recovered nearby.

Dec. 8

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at SR 282 and Basin Street Southwest. Vehicle 2 was stopped at the stoplight and was rear-ended by vehicle 1, which had attempted to stop but slid on the fresh snow.

Dec. 14

Report of a storage locker broken into in the 300 block of Alder Street Southwest. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

Report of theft at a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Othello PD

Dec. 7

Report of assault. Complainant reported that male subjects were beating his nephew and threatening to do the same to him.

Report of a backpack and computer stolen on Lilac Place.

Dec. 8

Report of a collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle. Bus was not carrying passengers at the time.

Dec. 10

Report of damage to a stop sign on South 18th Avenue.

Dec. 11

Report of assault at a business on South 16th Avenue.

Adams Co. Sheriff

Nov. 25

Report of packages stolen from a residence in the 600 block of South Andes Road, Othello.

Nov. 26

Report of fuel stolen in the 200 block of East Fifth Street, Lind.

Nov. 27

Report of a vehicle prowl and burglary in the 600 block of South Thacker Road, Othello.

Report of a burglary in the 2100 block of West Cunningham Road, Othello.

Nov. 28

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 1300 block of West Cunningham Road, Othello. Vehicle was recovered at a different location while deputies were on scene.

Nov. 29

Report of a collision on West SR 26 near Othello.

Dec. 1

Report of a burglary in the 1200 block of North Hoefel Road, Ritzville. Stuart L. McKenney, 32, Ritzville, was arrested and booked into jail.

Grant County Jail

Dec. 5

Jorge A. Escoto Garcia, 28, Federal Way, booked on a bench warrant relating theft of a motor vehicle and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Daryl Lee McCauley, 48, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Dec. 7

William Robert Brisebois, 58, Moses Lake, booked on residential burglary — domestic violence, second-degree theft — domestic violence and second-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Jesse James Sanford, 35, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Robert John Day, 45, Elmer City, booked on a Spokane County Superior Court warrant relating to first-degree theft.

Dec. 8

Edgar Enrique Escobar, 27, Ephrata, booked on violation of a no-contact order, as well as a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to residential burglary and violation of a no-contact order and a Grant County District Court warrant relating to driving with no valid operator's license.

Everardo Gonzalez, 40, Quincy, booked on a U.S. Marshal Service warrant relating to distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

Kainen Stewart Bone, 23, Moses Lake, booked on attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree driving with license suspended and first-degree criminal trespass.

Luis Carlos Perez, 23, Quincy, booked on a Grant County District Court warrant relating to physical control.

Dec. 9

Martin Suria Argomaniz, 47, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Adrian Guadarrama, 19, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Dec. 10

Darrell John Engstrom, 31, Ephrata, booked on third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Dec. 11

Philip Austin Lawson, 44, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Moses Lake PD

Dec. 9

Report of a residence egged on the 700 block of South Lupine Drive.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 700 block of North Stratford Road. One driver was arrested for DUI.

Dec. 10

Report of a male subject pointing a gun at passersby in the area of SR 17 and East Broadway Avenue. Weapon was found to be a transparent BB gun.

Report of attempted theft at a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Male suspect fled and items were recovered.

Report of theft at a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

Report of a fight between two customers at a business in the 1100 block of North Stratford Road. Aggressor was gone when officers arrived.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 1100 block of West Market Street. Vehicle was located and the suspect driver was taken into custody for DUI and hit-and-run, then released to his wife.

Report of a counterfeit $50 bill passed at a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of attempted theft of merchandise valued at more than $500 at a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 800 block of East Sharon Avenue.

Dec. 11

Report of attempted vehicle prowl in the 600 block of North Crestview Drive.

Report of vandalism at Lower Peninsula Park.

Report of attempted theft at a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Two suspects filled a cart and backpack with high-priced merchandise and attempted to leave. Employees took the cart and backpack and the suspects fled.

Report of a non-injury rear-end collision in the 400 block of West Fourth Avenue.

Report of theft from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of keys, lunchbox and clothing stolen from a vehicle while its owner was at work.