Police records detail sex assault allegations against Florida Republican Party chair

A planned three-way sexual encounter between Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, his wife and Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, and a woman they had sex with in the past ended in accusations of sexual assault against Christian, according to a police affidavit.

The affidavit obtained by the media outlets and Florida Center for Government Accountability and shared with USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida provides a detailed account of the allegations against Christian Ziegler, which became public Thursday.

The alleged assault occurred on Oct. 2 at the Sarasota apartment of a woman Christian Ziegler has known for 20 years.

"The victim and Christian Ziegler agreed to have a sexual encounter that included Christian's wife Bridget Ziegler," according to the affidavit. "When the victim learned that Bridget Ziegler could not make it, she changed her mind and canceled with Christian."

The alleged victim then went to walk her dog and found Christian Ziegler standing outside her apartment, according to the affidavit.

"Christian entered the apartment," according to the affidavit, and then allegedly assaulted her.

Christian Ziegler says sexual encounter was consensual as police investigate trove of 'digital records'

Christian Ziegler told detectives the sexual encounter was consensual. He said he took a video of the encounter and deleted it, but later uploaded it to his Google Drive.

"Mr. Ziegler has been fully cooperative with every request made by the Sarasota Police Department," Ziegler's attorney, Derek Byrd, said in a statement. "We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated."

The affidavit detailing the allegations against Christian Ziegler is for a search warrant seeking files from his Google accounts, and another search warrant seeking his cell phone.

The alleged victim told detectives she had a sexual encounter with both Zieglers more than a year ago, and Bridget Ziegler, who serves on the Sarasota County School Board, confirmed in her interview with detectives that the three had sex together one time.

Investigators obtained surveillance video of Christian Ziegler arriving at the alleged victim's apartment complex in his grey Ford truck on Oct. 2, at 2:29 p.m.. He was wearing "dark shorts and a red shirt."

The evidence also includes "digital messages" with Christian Ziegler on Oct. 2 that were extracted from the alleged victim's phone. In one of the messages he "asked the victim for her address and told her they were driving around referring to him and Bridget."

When Christian Ziegler later texted the alleged victim and told her he was coming over alone, she responded "'Sorry I was mostly in for her' referring to Bridget," according to the affidavit.

The alleged victim told her sister she was raped. She was treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where a rape kit was administered. She said Christian Ziegler did not use a condom, according to the affidavit. The allegations were reported to police on Oct. 4.

'Those are big words': Instant messages reveal Christian Ziegler's conversations with alleged victim

Ziegler tried to contact the alleged victim on Instagram on Oct. 27. Detectives and the alleged victim then began communication with Ziegler and recording the communications.

"I'm not ok with what happened the other day between us," the alleged victim messaged.

"Oh, that's not good. You are my friend," Ziegler responded.

"Tell me why you think what you did was Ok," the alleged victim says later in the conversation, and Ziegler responds by asking if she wants to meet.

"Worried about you. Your are my friend," he messages.

Police also recorded three phone calls between Ziegler and the alleged victim where she confronts him.

"The victim asked him why he forced her to have sex with him when she never wanted to," the affidavit says, summarizing one of the calls. "Christian said he has never done that then said he had to go because some guy was giving him a hard time."

In another call, the alleged victim tells Ziegler he "sexually assaulted her."

"Those are big words, please don't, no I didn't," Ziegler responds. "You invited me in, that's it. I did not at all, and I never want you to feel that way."

The affidavit states that Ziegler "Went on to say the victim was his friend and asked her what she needed. Christian asked the victim if she needed financial help or anything else."

The fallout: Calls mount for resignations

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for Ziegler to resign from his state party position.

The Zieglers are a Florida GOP power couple who have been leading advocates for the culture war battles championed by DeSantis, including policies targeting LGTBQ discussions in schools.

Reaction: 'The hypocrisy is just off the charts': Zieglers face reckoning after moral crusading

Bridget Ziegler was with DeSantis when signed legislation derided by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill and was appointed by the governor to serve on the board overseeing a special district that governs Disney's properties in Central Florida. Disney has clashed with DeSantis over the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The sex scandal has rocked GOP politics in Florida, especially in Southwest Florida where the Zieglers have been active on the political scene for years.

Bridget Ziegler has served on the School Board since 2014. Christian Ziegler is a former Sarasota County commissioner who was vice chair of the Florida GOP before becoming chair in February.

