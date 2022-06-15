Police records for June 15, 2022

Jun. 15—Ephrata Police Department

May 27

Report of attempted theft of a catalytic converter on C Street Southeast.

Report of a galvanized steel shelf stolen in the 200 block of G Street Northeast.

May 28

Report of attempted theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

May 30

Report of a soccer ball stolen in the 1200 block of Cottage Street Southeast.

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of 12th Avenue Southwest.

May 31

Report of theft from a business in the 500 block of C Street Southwest.

Report of razors stolen from a business in the 200 block of Basin Street Southwest. The suspect was located and the merchandise was returned.

June 1

Report of tagging on a garage on G Street Southeast.

June 2

Report of multiple gang tags in the 1200 block of Cottage Street Southeast.

Report of gang-related graffiti burned into a table in the 10 block of Alder Street Northwest.

June 3

Report of a two-vehicle collision in the roundabout at SR-282 and A Street Southeast.

Report of an attempted vehicle prowl in the 400 block of Basin Street Southwest. Suspect fled on foot.

June 4

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at Third Avenue and Ivy Street Southeast. Vehicle 1 failed to yield the right-of-way, struck vehicle 2 and came to rest off the roadway against a light pole.

Report of a bag full of merchandise stolen from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

June 8

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 900 block of A Street Southeast.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the roundabout at SR-282 and A Street Southeast. Vehicle 1 failed to come to a complete stop and struck vehicle 2.

June 10

Report of a wallet stolen in the 1300 block of Basin Street Southwest.

June 13

Report of a license plate stolen from a trailer on Eighth Avenue Southeast.

Grant County Jail

June 1

Gustavo Anguiano Gomez, 27, Quincy, booked on second-degree assault and stalking — domestic violence.

Alyssa Ann Lindemeier, 35, Quincy, booked on second-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Osvaldo Calderon, 37, Quincy, booked on first-degree voyeurism.

Jesse Angel Moore, 41, Moses Lake, booked on residential burglary — domestic violence, violation of a protection order — domestic violence and third-degree theft — domestic violence.

Denae Lynette Suhr, 36, Moses Lake, booked on residential burglary and fourth-degree assault.

June 2

Josieanna Alene Gunning, 31, Benton City, booked on Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and telephone harassment.

June 3

Jose Manuel Serrano Mejia, 19, Pasco, booked on first-degree burglary.

Jerry Pablo West, 18, Othello, booked on residential burglary, fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

June 4

Brooks Donald Milbrandt, 26, Moses Lake, booked on DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Amanda Lea Wilmorth, 37, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Robert Anthoney Fisher, 41, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Ashlee Kae Schweiger, 27, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

June 5

Nicholas L. Hanson, 38, Bellingham, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Karry Ann Williams, 59, Quincy, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and interfering with reporting domestic violence, as well as a probation violation from Minnesota.

Nikolay Alksandr Kozlov, 41, Soap Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Luis E. Vasquez Marroquin, 28, Beverly, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

June 6

Summer Jeanette Ranes, 36, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree theft, as well as a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary.

Nicole Christine Whipps, 30, Quincy, booked on Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft, as well as Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to second-degree burglary, possession of stolen property and taking a motor vehicle without permission.

June 7

Christopher Anthony Schwaller, 55, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary.

June 8

Molly Kaye Rathbun, 57, Ephrata, booked on second-degree malicious mischief.

Christopher Eugene Smith, 38, Ephrata, booked on Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer, and on Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Corey William Cox, 58, Sin Vacas, booked on an Arizona warrant relating to aggravated DUI.

June 9

Janae Lynn Taylor, 36, Electric City, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

June 10

Devin Bradley Burge, 49, Pasco, booked on third-degree assault as well as a Benton County warrant relating to felony harassment — threats to kill.

June 12

Freddy Fernando Hernandez, 21, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

June 13

Colton William Smith, 25, Moses Lake, booked for violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence.

John Lyle Willoughby, 35, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order, third-degree theft

June 14

Josieanna Alene Gunning, 31, Benton City, booked on Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and telephone harassment.

Jennifer Mae MacAnally, 42, Colville, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Moses Lake Police Department

June 3

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 400 block of North Dale Road.

Report of a vehicle prowl at a business in the 700 block of East Wheeler Road. Suspect was confronted by employees and produced a machete in a threatening manner. Suspect fled on a bicycle, but was caught by police on the Alder Street Fill and taken into custody.

Report of a two-vehicle rear-end collision on the Alder Street Fill.

Report of attempted theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of five catalytic converters stolen from a business in the 14400 block of Wheeler Road Northeast.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Officers recovered some of the merchandise.

Report of shoes stolen from a business in the 800 block of North Stratford Road.

June 4

Report of theft from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of burglary in the 8600 block of Harris Road Northeast. Power tools, three outboard motors and a catalytic converter were taken.

Report of graffiti at Centennial Amphitheater.

Report of theft from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision in the 700 block of South Pioneer Way. Driver was pulling out of a parking lot and struck the pedestrian, knocking her out of her wheelchair. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital.

Report of a bicycle stolen in the 600 block of North Stratford Road.

June 5

Report of a window broken with a hammer in the 1200 block of East Hayden Drive.

Report of a license plate stolen off a vehicle in the 1100 block of West Cascade Avenue.

Report of attempted theft of merchandise valued at $871.12 from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

June 6

Report of multiple catalytic converters stolen in the 120 block of West Valley Road.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 2800 block of West Driggs Drive. $1,000 cash and speakers were taken.

Report of three storage units broken into in the 6000 block of Turnkey Road Northeast.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 200 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 700 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Report of a shed broken into and tools taken in the 2000 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of buses tagged in the 8300 block of Westover Boulevard northeast.

Report of a two-vehicle collision in the 500 block of West Valley Road.

Report of shoplifting from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

June 7

Report of a headlamp stolen form a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of food stolen from a business in the 500 block of East Wheeler Road. Subject entered the business and took off with an order that was waiting for Door Dash.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at East Wheeler and South Hamilton roads. Vehicle 1 failed to yield the right-of-way pulling out onto Wheeler Road and was struck by vehicle 2.

Report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car in the 800 block of North Stratford Road. Motorcycle rider sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Motorcyclist and a passenger in the car were transported to Samaritan Hospital.

Report of a cell phone stolen in the 1500 block of East Wheeler Road.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 800 block of South Pennivy Street.

Report of hit-and-run of a parked vehicle in the 3700 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Report of attempted theft from a business in the 400 block of South Wanapum Drive.

June 8

Report of cigarettes stolen from a business in the 600 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of hit-and-run of a parked vehicle in the 900 block of Northwest Sunburst Court.

Report of damage to a vehicle in the 3400 block of West Sage Road.

June 9

Report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of West Ivy and West Third avenues.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Suspect said he believed employees were watching him in the belief that he was going to steal, and he decided to prove the employee correct. The items were recovered.

Report of theft from a construction site in the area of West Wren Street and Road F Northeast.

June 10

Report of attempted bicycle theft in the 100 block of West Sixth Avenue.

