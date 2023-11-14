Police records show Alliance man accused of killing Gena Wade was told to stay away

SMITH TWP. ‒ Gena M. Wade's family had a protection order against the man accused of killing her last month.

Court records show the order stemmed a February incident.

Nicholas A. Cunningham, 31, of Alliance, remains in the Mahoning County Jail on a $500,000 cash surety bond. He was arraigned Monday in Sebring Court on charges of murder, aggravated burglary and violation of a protection order.

He was arrested Saturday.

Cunningham is accused of killing 44-year-old Wade at a home in the 18000 block of Courtney Road in Smith Township, north of Beloit. Her body was found Oct. 26.

Cunningham and Wade were not related and never dated, township Police Chief Paul Ceresna said.

Investigators have not disclosed any motive, cause or manner of her death.

However, some details of her connection to Cunningham can be found in police incident reports from Feb. 26 through Feb. 28 that eventually led to a protection order. The reports were released Tuesday.

According to the reports, Wade called police to allege "someone who was considered a friend of the family" made threats. She said she and another relative had been receiving threatening phone calls about a third relative, a minor, by a person later identified as Cunningham.

Calls and other attempts to reach the Wade family for comments have not been returned.

The report shows Cunningham had become infatuated with the minor, posting photos of the minor on his Facebook page, and making claims such as "I will stop at nothing ..." to see the minor. Cunningham had met the family through another friendship that later soured.

Wade and other family members also told police they had been dealing "this issue with Nicholas" for a couple years. But it gotten worse and that's the reason they involved police.

