Police recount 'controlled chaos' at shootout

Mar. 25—OTTUMWA — As officers responded to Lillian Street on Aug. 3, 2018, they remembered controlled chaos as a hunt for three suspects in a robbery ensued.

For Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell, it was the first time in his career he saw suspects shooting at officers in Ottumwa.

"I was kind of surprised," Bell said. "You don't usually see people engaging with police in this particular capacity. So I was kind of in a moment of disbelief."

Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff paraded several responding officers in front of the jury on Thursday in the second day of testimony in the trial of Michael Bibby and Dalton Cook. The two men face a trial on 10 charges of attempted murder as well as first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and willful injury charges.

Neff and investigators say Bibby and Cook were among three men who participated in an armed robbery of 831 S. Lillian St. in Ottumwa on Aug. 3, 2018. A male victim, Colt Stewart, was shot and badly injured there.

The three men fled the residence, heading west near Liberty Elementary School and a bean field in southern Ottumwa where they encountered police. A shootout and manhunt ensued.

Bibby was injured, and Cook was later found by law enforcement. A third man, David Roy White, died after being shot by police.

Ottumwa Police Sgt. Blake Lefler said he was 15 minutes from ending his shift when the call came in. He responded and used information on the police radio to set up a perimeter.

"In that moment, I would describe it as somewhat of a controlled chaos," Lefler said. "Because there's so many law enforcement personnel at that time responding to the area, we now had shots fired. To describe it as anything less than chaotic would be inaccurate."

He saw the three suspects exit a nearby wooded area near then-Police Chief Tom McAndrew's vehicle, who was driving near the berm south of Liberty School. Later, Lefler said he saw one of the individuals raise their rifle; that's when McAndrew's window was shot out.

Current Ottumwa Police Chief Chad Farrington, then a lieutenant, drove as a passenger with Ottumwa Police Sgt. Noah Aljets to the parking lot of Liberty School. Farrington fired shots at a suspect with his GLOCK 22 pistol from about 60 yards, he testified.

Topography was a challenge for police, as were dense and tall pasture-like grass and bean fields between waist- and shoulder-high. Eventually, the shooting from the suspects stopped. McAndrew told officers over the radio he believed Bibby was down.

"It became kind of a rescue mission," Farrington told the jury, as police began to focus on getting Bibby medical treatment.

A group formed and found Bibby in a bean field with a wound to his abdomen. An AR-15 style rifle was found near Bibby in the field.

Officers used a first aid kit to begin putting pressure on the wound and loaded him into a truck to bring him to a nearby fire station for treatment.

In the same field nearby, officers located White. He was already deceased.

Defense attorneys questioned officers on whether the suspects were aiming directly at them as shots rang out. For each charge of attempted murder, the state must prove an intent to kill. Officers pushed back on the notion.

"For all you know, the shot was to warn you off?" Attorney Bob Breckenridge asked Ottumwa Police Lt. Mickey Hucks.

"No, I don't believe that," Hucks responded.

Hucks said the shooter had already engaged with officers, including shooting at McAndrew's vehicle, and were involved in the previous scene where Stewart was shot.

"My recollection is they were shooting at us for a reason," Hucks said. "... I believed he was shooting at us."

No officers were struck by bullets from the suspects. McAndrew's vehicle was the only one to receive damage

During his opening statement Wednesday, Breckenridge argued that Cook, his client, was not involved in the shooting and that the jury will need to decide at what point Cook left the group.

The officers testified Thursday that Cook was not seen firing a weapon and that he was running further south than Bibby and White.

In all, six officers were called to the witness stand on Thursday. All testified that they had arrived at the scene at the Liberty School parking lot and had heard shots whiz above their heads. So far, seven officers and three victims have taken the stand to deliver testimony.

Court will resume at 8:45 a.m. Friday at the Wapello County Courthouse. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no members of the public are allowed to attend. The witnesses are testifying from the jury box in the courtroom, and the jury members are seated at least 6 feet apart in the gallery section.

Masks are required for everyone except for the witness while they are giving testimony.

A jury of eight women and six men are hearing the case. Two of the jurors are alternates, and the pool will be condensed to 12 once deliberations begin. The trial is expected to last into next week.

If convicted of all charges, the men could each face sentences of 200 years in prison.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.