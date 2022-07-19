Police recover 40 shell casings inside Tacoma home where 10-year-old girl was shot

Tacoma police are investigating after a hail of bullets tore into a home in the city early Saturday, striking a 10-year-old girl who was inside in the leg.

The young girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Tacoma Police Department. Spokesperson Wendy Haddow said three other adults were also inside, none of whom were hit by gunfire. Police have not made any arrests.

Officers responded to the incident at about 12:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of South 92nd Street. Haddow said multiple rounds were shot into the home from outside, and one bullet struck the girl. Two vehicles outside the home were also hit.

Detectives and forensics experts went to the scene. According to Haddow, 40 shell casings were found inside the home. It’s unclear whether one or more shooters were involved. Police are continuing to investigate.

The victim’s mother told Fox 13 Seattle that her daughter had been released from the hospital but that the girl is fearful of being back at home.

“She doesn’t want to come home,” the girl’s mother told the television station. She does not. “She refused to come home. We went there today; she’s too scared, you know.”