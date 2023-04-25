Police recover accessible van stolen from mother of son with physical disabilities

Police have recovered an accessible van that was stolen over the weekend from a Brockton mother whose son has physical disabilities.

Sandra Tavares said her red Toyota Sienna van was found on Monday night on Grove Street in Brockton. She said the van was being processed for evidence at the Brockton Police Department, and she hopes to get it sometime Tuesday afternoon.

No arrests have been made.

The van was stolen on Saturday morning after Tavares said she left it running in front of her home to go inside and grab something.

Tavares previously told Boston 25 that the van is specifically designed to meet the needs of her 8-year-old son who can’t walk.

“That car is like my hands and my legs, it is my everything because we have a lot of doctor’s appointments,” Tavares has said.

In 2016, Boston 25 News told you about Tavares’s son who was 2 years old at the time when he was hit by a car leaving him with physical disabilities.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Brockton Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

