Police recover body, vehicle matching missing teen’s car from pond at Blount Cultural Park

Police have recovered a body from a pond at Blount Cultural Park, authorities confirmed late Wednesday.

Police didn’t identify the victim, but a wrecker was seen at the park towing a vehicle that matched the description of the one 18-year-old LaDerrian Wheat was last seen driving when he went missing on Jan. 22. The muddied vehicle, which appeared to be a dark-colored Crown Victoria, had a license plate matching Wheat's car.

Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers were called to the 100 block of Festival Drive about 3 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a possible body. Montgomery Fire Rescue's dive team also responded and found a man in a pond. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have launched a death investigation to determine what happened to the person and how he ended up in the water.

The man's body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Montgomery Police blocked off Blount Park as a wrecker removes a vehicle from the park in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday evening February 9, 2022.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 334-318-1798 or KFiscus@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Investigation underway after body found at Blount Cultural Park