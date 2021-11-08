STEVENS POINT – Police are investigating an armed robbery reported Sunday evening.

At 8:43 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported an armed robbery in the 1200 block of NorthPoint Drive, according to police. Officers interviewed two victims at the Stevens Point Police Department.

Two suspects took numerous electronic items and a vehicle belonging to one of the victims, according to police. Officers put out a statewide alert on the stolen vehicle, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office found it and attempted a traffic stop, according to the Stevens Point Police Department. The chase ended in Milwaukee.

Officers arrested a man, who is in the Washington County Jail. The second suspect was not in the stolen vehicle, according to police.

Stevens Point Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate the robbery.

MORE NEWS: New federal rule requires Wisconsin nursing home workers to get COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 4, but leaves out assisted living

MORE NEWS: Quarterback Jordan Love struggles as Green Bay Packers lose to Kansas City Chiefs 13-7, fall to 7-2

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Police recover car stolen in Stevens Point armed robbery in Milwaukee