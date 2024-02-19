Police recover drugs, handgun and over $1,000 cash after Yuba City car chase

An attempted traffic stop in Yuba City led to a car chase that ended with police finding cocaine, marijuana, fake prescription pills and more than $1,000 in cash.

At about 11 p.m. Sunday, officers tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Sunsweet Boulevard and North Walton Avenue, just west of Highway 99.

The vehicle did not stop, and the pursuit ensued, the Yuba City Police Department announced Monday in a Facebook post.

The chase ended 3 miles south on Bogue Road when the vehicle got stuck, police said.

Officers took the driver, who was a minor, into custody at the scene without further incident, police said. The department did not release any further information on the driver.

Police said a passenger ran from the vehicle. A police K9 named “Rip” searched for the passenger but did not find them. The dog, however, found a handgun at the scene, according to police.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 21.03 grams of cocaine, 132.88 grams of marijuana, 63 counterfeit Xanax pills, a weight scale and $1,086 in cash, police said.