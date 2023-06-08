Police recover guns, fentanyl and money at suspected Akron gambling house; 5 arrests made

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Akron police officers executed a search warrant on an establishment in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard. During the search officers found an AR-15 style rifle, three handguns, over $18,000 in cash.

Additionally, nearly half a gram of fentanyl and related paraphernalia, and motherboards from approximately 40 gambling machines were also recovered, police said.

The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into illegal gambling and other criminal activity in the area.

Five people between the ages of 23 and 37 were arrested. Charges include gambling, operating a gambling house and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. One of the people arrested was charged on an outstanding, unrelated warrant and misrepresentation of identity.

