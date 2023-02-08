Police recover handgun reportedly in possession of student at Windsor High School

Windsor High School

A handgun in the possession of a student at Windsor High School was recovered and secured Tuesday by a school resource officer, Windsor police said.

The school resource officer, identified by Windsor RE-4 School District as Windsor police Officer Anna Baker, was at the school and able to respond immediately when a report of a weapon in the possession of a student was received, the Windsor Police Department said in a news release Tuesday evening.

The report was received at 2:33 p.m., Windsor police spokesperson Aaron Lopez said in an email. He declined to share additional information, including whether the gun was loaded.

“There were no threats associated with this event prior to discovery, and there is no risk to public safety at this time,” police said in the news release.

The incident remains in “active investigation,” police said, noting that no further information would be released.

The report was made by an administrator after receiving a report from a student about the possible presence of a weapon, Weld RE-4 said in a statement emailed Tuesday night.

“The school resource officer and administration immediately acted upon the alert, following our standard protocol, and a weapon was discovered and confiscated by law enforcement,” the district said. “We want to assure our community that students and staff are safe. After an initial investigation, we believe there was never an active threat and there is no ongoing concern for safety.”

The school district said privacy laws prevented it from sharing additional details about the incident or potential ongoing or future disciplinary action that might be taken.

“We want to express our gratitude and appreciation for the student and staff members — for the student who brought the tip forward and the quick response from staff — as well as Windsor Police for its collaboration and support,” Weld RE-4 said in its statement.

Police asked anyone with information pertaining to the incident who has not already spoken with law enforcement to contact Sgt. Jared Paul by phone at 970-674-6452 or email at jpaul@windsorgov.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Police recover handgun in possession of student at Windsor High School