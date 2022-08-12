Police recover ‘massive amount’ of stolen guns, vehicles, property in Thurston County

A suspicious circumstance call and reports of shots fired led police in Thurston County to make an arrest on Aug. 8 in connection to tons of stolen property.

According to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested a 55-year-old Yelm man on Aug. 8 and have booked him on suspicion of multiple felony charges related to the stolen property. Police said other suspects have been identified and more arrests will happen soon.

The arrest comes after police received calls on Aug. 8 about a suspicious situation and possibly shots fired in the 14700 block of Regal Lane SE in Yelm. A freightliner service truck, like a utility truck, was stolen earlier that day out of King County and was tracked to the Yelm address using the GPS system in the vehicle.

When deputies arrived at the scene they located the stolen truck. They received a warrant to search the property and found three other stolen vehicles, along with several illegal or stolen firearms and other stolen property. Some of it was identified as being from a U-haul that was stolen a month earlier from an active duty Coast Guard family. Most of the items were recovered and returned, according to the release.

Police are continuing to work on identifying other victims and returning stolen items as possible.