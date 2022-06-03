Police recover nearly $3K worth of stolen items

Jun. 3—Danville police recovered stolen items valued at a total of $2,780 Wednesday night and arrested 34-year-old Robin Brown, of Champaign, and 22-year-old Korrie Clay in connection with the theft.

Around 8:49 p.m. Wednesday, Danville police responded to the Lowe's store, 3636 N. Vermilion St., in reference to a retail theft in progress where the suspects were reported to have been leaving the scene in a maroon 2019 Chrysler 300.

While responding to the scene, officers observed the suspect vehicle in the area of Vermilion Street and Fairchild Street.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit began.

Officers followed the vehicle to the area of Gilbert Street and Harrison Street where the driver attempted to turn westbound on Harrison Street but struck the curb and the vehicle came to a stop.

The driver and passenger exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but they were taken into custody by responding officers.

Brown was identified as the driver and was taken into custody on preliminary charges of retail theft, obstructing a police officer, driving while suspended, aggravated fleeing and eluding and two outstanding arrest warrants from Champaign County and Cook County.

Clay was identified as the passenger in the vehicle and was taken into custody on preliminary charges of retail theft and obstructing a police officer.

Officer recovered the stolen items from the vehicle which were various light fixtures and electronic items.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.