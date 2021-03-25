Police recover over 2 pounds of meth during traffic stop

Joseph Brown, The Huntsville Item, Texas
·1 min read

Mar. 25—The Huntsville Police Department arrested two people after over two pounds of methamphetamine were discovered in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 45.

According to police records, Officer Taylor Wilkins made a traffic stop in the 800 block of Interstate 45 in Huntsville on Tuesday and conducted a probable cause search, after he was tipped off for possible narcotics from police K-9 dog Kyon.

Police said that they were able to locate 2 pounds, 4 ounces of methamphetamine and a stolen handgun out of Oklahoma. The drugs have a street value of nearly $18,000.

HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said that it appeared as if the two suspects were transporting the narcotics southbound.

The suspects — identified as Philip Adams, 33, and Tracy McDaniel, 35 — were transported to the Walker County Jail on multiple charges for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Adams received preliminary charges for theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole violation.

Adams is being held on $125,000 in bonds, while McDaniel is being held on $100,000 in bonds.

