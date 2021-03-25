Police recover over 2 pounds of meth during traffic stop

Mar. 25—The Huntsville Police Department arrested two people after over two pounds of methamphetamine were discovered in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 45.

According to police records, Officer Taylor Wilkins made a traffic stop in the 800 block of Interstate 45 in Huntsville on Tuesday and conducted a probable cause search, after he was tipped off for possible narcotics from police K-9 dog Kyon.

Police said that they were able to locate 2 pounds, 4 ounces of methamphetamine and a stolen handgun out of Oklahoma. The drugs have a street value of nearly $18,000.

HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said that it appeared as if the two suspects were transporting the narcotics southbound.

The suspects — identified as Philip Adams, 33, and Tracy McDaniel, 35 — were transported to the Walker County Jail on multiple charges for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Adams received preliminary charges for theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole violation.

Adams is being held on $125,000 in bonds, while McDaniel is being held on $100,000 in bonds.