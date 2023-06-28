Police recover partial remains of missing Lane County man Shane Sprenger

Partial remains have been found for Shane Sprenger a year-and-a-half after he went missing.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has recovered partial human remains, according to a Tuesday press release.

The remains have been identified as Shane Sprenger of Blue River. Sprenger went missing Nov. 3, 2021, and was last known to be near Blue River Reservoir, where he was possibly mushroom picking. Family members had said at the time they were in contact with Spencer the morning of Nov. 3, until he told a family member he lost the keys to his truck and needed a ride home. Two days after he went missing, Sprenger’s truck was found by family.

Sprenger's mother confirmed on Facebook early Monday morning his remains had been found.

The sheriff's office has not said where the partial remains were found.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-682-4150.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Police recover partial remains found for missing Oregon man