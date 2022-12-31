Police recover several weapons, over 80lbs. of drugs in massive drug bust
Atlanta police shared photos of a huge drug bust at a location on Collier Road.
On Thursday, APD’s Narcotics and APEX Unit were called out to 1185 Collier Road NW about illegal narcotics.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When they got to the location, they found bags of marijuana and a large safe containing several firearms, one of which was stolen, according to police.
Officers said they also found sealed bags of “suspected cocaine.”
The following items were recovered:
84.31 lbs. of marijuana
2.5 lbs. of psilocybin mushrooms
Glock 43 9mm pistol (stolen out of Gwinnett County 19-119391)
Aero Precision X15 .223
Spikes Tactical .223
Kel-Tec sub-2000 rifle
Taurus 9m pistol
Ruger Prescott .380
Colt MK Series 380
Smith & Wesson MP Shield
APD said it is continuing its efforts to combat gangs, guns, and drugs.
TRENDING STORIES:
Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters dead at 93, ABC News reports
Georgia rapper among 5 men arrested in Clayton County Jail contraband investigation
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: