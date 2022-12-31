10

Police recover several weapons, over 80lbs. of drugs in massive drug bust

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Atlanta police shared photos of a huge drug bust at a location on Collier Road.

On Thursday, APD’s Narcotics and APEX Unit were called out to 1185 Collier Road NW about illegal narcotics.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got to the location, they found bags of marijuana and a large safe containing several firearms, one of which was stolen, according to police.

Officers said they also found sealed bags of “suspected cocaine.”

The following items were recovered:

  • 84.31 lbs. of marijuana

  • 2.5 lbs. of psilocybin mushrooms

  • Glock 43 9mm pistol (stolen out of Gwinnett County 19-119391)

  • Aero Precision X15 .223

  • Spikes Tactical .223

  • Kel-Tec sub-2000 rifle

  • Taurus 9m pistol

  • Ruger Prescott .380

  • Colt MK Series 380

  • Smith & Wesson MP Shield

APD said it is continuing its efforts to combat gangs, guns, and drugs.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories