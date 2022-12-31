Police recover several weapons, over 80lbs. of drugs in massive drug bust

Atlanta police shared photos of a huge drug bust at a location on Collier Road.

On Thursday, APD’s Narcotics and APEX Unit were called out to 1185 Collier Road NW about illegal narcotics.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got to the location, they found bags of marijuana and a large safe containing several firearms, one of which was stolen, according to police.

Officers said they also found sealed bags of “suspected cocaine.”

The following items were recovered:

84.31 lbs. of marijuana

2.5 lbs. of psilocybin mushrooms

Glock 43 9mm pistol (stolen out of Gwinnett County 19-119391)

Aero Precision X15 .223

Spikes Tactical .223

Kel-Tec sub-2000 rifle

Taurus 9m pistol

Ruger Prescott .380

Colt MK Series 380

Smith & Wesson MP Shield

APD said it is continuing its efforts to combat gangs, guns, and drugs.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: