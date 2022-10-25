Police recover stolen vehicle and gun after purse snatched, the suspects include 3 teens

A 21-year-old man and three teens were arrested Monday afternoon in Waterbury after officers allegedly found them inside a stolen vehicle, according to Waterbury police.

Officers also recovered a stolen gun during the arrest, police said.

Police responded to the Walmart parking lot on Wolcott Street in Waterbury around 3:45 p.m. Monday for a report from an 86-year-old woman that a man had taken her purse as she was walking toward the store entrance. The woman reported the man then got into a blue Audi SUV with New York plates, which subsequently fled the scene.

Officers found the vehicle near Thomaston Avenue a short time later. Police pulled the vehicle over and detained three of the four passengers. The other passenger allegedly tried to flee on foot, carrying a gun at one point before dropping it on the ground. The fleeing suspect was arrested and identified as a 17-year-old boy, police said.

Officers recovered the gun, a 9-millimeter Glock handgun with five live rounds, and determined it was stolen out of Pennsylvania, police said.

The three detained passengers were identified as 21-year-old Ervin Barr of Waterbury, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. Police then found the vehicle had been reported stolen and arrested the three passengers as well.

Both Barr and the 15-year-old are charged with theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree robbery and interfering with police.

Barr was arraigned in court Tuesday, police said.

The 17-year-old boy is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree robbery, illegal sale and/or transfer of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle and interfering with police.

The 16-year-old girl was charged with interfering with police.

