Police recover stolen vehicles during arrest

Dec. 1—Santa Fe police say they found several stolen vehicles and other items Wednesday on a southwest-side property as they were arresting a suspect accused of fleeing from a traffic stop.

Following a search of the property Thursday under a warrant, officers recovered eight vehicles, three motorcycles, a camper and a solar trailer that had all been reported stolen.

Cesar Cera, 43, who is being held in the Santa Fe County jail, has been charged with aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, and possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release.

Cera will face more charges related to the stolen vehicles after the execution of another search warrant, the release states.

An officer had attempted to pull over Cera earlier in the day while conducting traffic enforcement near Capital High School, but he drove away, the release states. Later that morning, the officer found the blue Jeep Wrangler he had been driving at his home on Las Cuatro Milpas, a small street off Mutt Nelson Road.

The officer saw several vehicles suspected to have been stolen, according to the news release.

The police department's Property Crimes Unit was summoned to the scene to continue the investigation.

On Friday, the release states, "Detectives worked for several hours through heavy snowfall and freezing conditions to execute the search warrant for the 3-acre property. In all, eight stolen motor vehicles, three motorcycles, one fifth-wheel camper, and one solar panel trailer were confirmed as being reported stolen. All stolen vehicles were subsequently recovered."

The case is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Daniel Lopez at 505-955-5302.