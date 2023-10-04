POLICE AND RECUE NEWS: Woman falls asleep at wheel, crash results

Oct. 3—A woman fell asleep at the wheel resulting in a crash Tuesday morning.

Elkhart County deputies report that Hannah Chambers, 22, Topeka, was traveling east on C.R. 32 west of C.R. 43 in Goshen at 8:44 a.m. when she fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the north side of the roadway, hitting a tree stump and overturning the 2022 Subaru Ascent she was driving.

Two young children who were passengers in the vehicle were transported to Elkhart General Hospital for minor injuries.

ARRESTS

* Debbie Kleitz, 46, homeless of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at Taco Bell, 701 W. Pike St., on a charge of criminal trespassing at 10:40 p.m. Monday after police say she was found to be on a property she'd previously been trespassed from. Kleitz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Everardo Solis, 31, oFort Wayne, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon at 11:13 p.m. Monday after he was stopped for a moving violation near the intersection of Lincolnway East and Madison Street. Police say Solis failed to fail and led officers on a pursuit. A 13-year-old was also arrested for possession of marijuana, and released to a parent after the Juvenile Detention Center was contacted. Solis was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

BURGLARY

Jimmy Christian reported to Goshen police at 9:57 a.m. Monday that a burglary had occurred at his unlocked home when he lived in Goshen, during the month of July at 128 Winchester Trail.

THEFT

* Barbara Matney reported to Goshen police at 2:10 p.m. that someone stole money from her home in the 2400 block of College Avenue.

* Ana Martinez Martinez reported to Goshen police at 3:59 p.m. Monday that someone stole her violin from Bethany Christian School, 2904 S. Main St.

* Miles Bradford reported to Goshen police that between noon Sept. 29 and 5:30 a.m. Monday lawn care items were stolen from Vet & Poultry Supply, 2123 W. Wilden Ave.

* AT&T Mobility reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 a.m. April 5 and 10 a.m. Aug. 2 someone stole copper grounding, tower copper, and grounding/lightning from 69299 C.R. 37, Millersburg.

* Eric Saunders reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 p.m. Sept. 1 and 9 a.m. Sept. 29 someone stole a .22 caliber rifle and bullets from 27582 C.R. 20, Elkhart.

* Linette Schwinn reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 p.m. Aug. 24 and 4 p.m. Sept. 21, someone stole a package from 21778 Angela Dr., Goshen.

* Barbara Stroder reported to Elkhart County deputies that prior to Sept. 22 someone sold her moped to someone living at 25247 Glenmore St., Elkhart.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Sabrina Strong reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and 1:30 a.m. Sept. 28 someone broke her vehicle's tail lights out at 60391 Fenmore Ave., Goshen.

FRAUD

* Elizabeth Sanford reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 5:40 p.m. Sept. 29 someone committed fraud against her, at 23471 Broadwood Dr., Elkhart.

* Rebekah Jo Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. Sept. 30 and 5:47 a.m. Oct.. 1 someone committed fraud against her, at 52076 Brookstream Circle, Elkhart.