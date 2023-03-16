Police: Redding dad accused of secretly recording children using the bathroom

A Redding father was arrested Thursday after police said he installed a hidden camera in the bathroom of his house to surreptitiously obtain images of children using the restroom.

Redding police said they were contacted March 8 by a woman who said she found a hidden camera in the guest bathroom of her home and confronted her husband about it.

When she confronted her husband, Mark Rovito, 34, he told her he knew about the camera and vowed to remove and discard it, police said. However, the wife seized the camera and its hard drive before her husband could destroy it, police said.

Worried that her husband used the camera to secretly record images of their young children using the bathroom, she turned the equipment over to police, who obtained a warrant to search for electronic images, police said.

"The investigation resulted in the discovery of more than 900 images of child pornography and multiple videos from the covert bathroom camera. The videos showed children and adults using the bathroom who did not appear to know they were being recorded," police said in a news release.

Ravito was arrested Thursday during a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Buenaventura Boulevard and Placer Street. He was booked into the Shasta County on suspicion of charges related to the possession of child pornography and the surreptitious recording of an identifiable person who was undressed, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding dad accused of secretly recording children using the bathroom