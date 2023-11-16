Police: Redding man found hiding in apartment arrested after standoff near downtown

A man with a long criminal history was arrested earlier this week after a standoff at an apartment near downtown Redding where the man was hiding, police said.

The Redding police SWAT team was brought in to help with the arrest because of the man’s extensive criminal history, the warrants for his arrest and the fact a gun was found in the vehicle he had been in, police said.

Daniel Gregory, 33, of Redding, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and possession of drugs for sale, police said.

What led to Gregory’s arrest unfolded Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. when officers patrolling downtown saw Gregory in the passenger seat of a Dodge Magnum. Officers recognized Gregory as someone with outstanding warrants for felony evasion of a police officer and assault with a firearm, the Redding Police Department said in a news release posted on its Facebook page.

According to police, Keri Wilkes-Nicholson, 28, who was driving the Dodge, began driving recklessly in a neighborhood. Officers started following the car but lost sight of it before locating the vehicle in the 1500 block of Willis Street, which is west of downtown.

Wilkes-Nicholson was still in the car, but Gregory had run off.

Officers searched the car and found a loaded gun, ammunition and drugs and arrested Wilkes-Nicholson, police said.

With the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, police started looking for Gregory.

That’s when someone told officers that Gregory may have gone into an apartment.

Authorities surrounded the apartment and contacted residents.

After several minutes, a man told officers that Gregory was indeed hiding inside an apartment unit, police said.

Gregory tried to leave the apartment through a back window before going into a room where he refused to come out, police said.

Officers tried to coax Gregory to surrender before the Redding police Crisis Intervention Response Team arrived and started talking to him.

The standoff lasted about 30 minutes before Gregory finally surrendered, police said.

