Police: Redford high school custodian fatally assaulted by co-worker

REDFORD TWP., Mich (FOX 2) - A worker at Redford Union High School was killed Thursday.

The man, a member of a third-party custodial company at the school, was assaulted by a co-worker around 5:35 p.m. at the school, police said. Initial reports indicated that the victim was stabbed, but police only referred to the incident as an assault.

The suspect, a 42-year-old Detroit man, was arrested without incident according to investigators.

Police say the assault happened in an area of the school where no students were present and happened after students were dismissed for the day.

The building will be closed on Friday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Dan Bailey at 313-387-2575.