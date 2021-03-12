Police referral could put Cuomo accuser before detectives much sooner than AG's office

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glen Johnson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's alleged mistreatment of women became a more immediate legal problem Thursday as the Albany Police Department got involved in the case.

Why it matters: A separate review by Attorney General Letitia James is still in its infancy, but the referral to local authorities by the New York State Police and Cuomo's own staff could put his latest accuser before detectives — and much more quickly.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The Times Union reported Wednesday that a woman claimed Cuomo groped her last year at the Executive Mansion in Albany, where he lives.

  • The woman did not file a report with local authorities, but the State Police and governor's own legal counsel referred the matter to them after her account was published.

  • A spokesperson for the Albany Police Department said the woman had not met with investigators, but the department had been in contact with her attorney.

The mounting legal pressure comes as Cuomo faces growing political pressure, with the impeachment decision and the National Organization for Women and 59 Democratic state lawmakers separately calling on him to resign.

Flashback: Cuomo said Sunday "there's no way I resign" over the allegations he then confronted.

  • He said doing so would disenfranchise voters and be "anti-democratic."

  • The Associated Press reported that Cuomo told New York's Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on Sunday that state lawmakers would have to impeach him to remove him from office.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Harry and Meghan's critiques won't deter U.K. press' royal fascination, experts say

    "The industry operates like a bully, and like any bully when someone stands up to them, it doesn’t know how to cope," one media campaigner said.

  • Merrick Garland Confirmed as Attorney General, Promises to Prosecute Insurrectionists

    The Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Judge Merrick Garland as the new U.S. attorney general. His confirmation comes at a crucial time for the Justice Department, with Garland committed to a...

  • Fauci takes on a new role: Biden’s Covid whisperer

    Few others cast as long a shadow as Fauci — who over the last year has given America a crash course in epidemiology — especially with top health posts vacant.

  • Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley speaks with the media following Pac-12 Tournament exit

    Arizona State men's basketball head coach Bobby Hurley speaks with the press after the Sun Devils' loss to Oregon. The defeat eliminated Arizona State from contention in the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament.

  • Colorado bill would allow civil action on past sexual abuse

    Randy Kady says he was in first grade when his teacher began molesting him during class. Kady, now 54, says his teacher sat him on his lap to “look over” his work. The teacher slipped his hands down the 7-year-old’s pants while other students at his Aurora, Colorado, elementary school worked at their desks.

  • Exclusive: Our Forever President Addresses Race Relations, Social Activism on Newest Episode of Skimm This

    With his political obligations in the rearview, our forever President Barack Obama has settled into a comfy life of content creation.

  • Elizabeth Banks Slated To Direct A Thriller Called 'Cocaine Bear'

    The movie is based on a real-life story about a bear who ate a lot of cocaine and died.

  • Metal detecting kids dig up cool find in Virginia — and then their parents call 911

    The children brought their discovery home with them, and the police and Navy soon got involved.

  • Exclusive: EU told to expect no AstraZeneca vaccines from U.S. in near future - sources

    Washington has told the European Union that it should not expect to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States any time soon, two EU sources said on Thursday, in a new blow to the bloc's supplies. The U.S. message could complicate vaccination plans in the 27-nation EU, which has been grappling since January with delays in deliveries from vaccine makers. "The U.S. told us there was no way it would ship AstraZeneca vaccines to the EU," said a senior official directly involved in EU-U.S. talks.

  • Pfizer vaccine blocks 94 per cent of asymptomatic cases, study finds

    The Pfizer vaccine blocks 94 per cent of asymptomatic cases, an Israli study has shown, reigniting hopes herd immunity can be reached. The Israeli ministry of health found that the Pfizer vaccine has an efficacy of 97 per cent against disease and death and 94 per cent against infection without symptoms. The figures, which have not yet been peer-reviewed by scientists, were welcomed by scientists as they will help the UK reach herd immunity and eventually relax social distancing rules. Israel is the first country to have vaccinated more than half its population, which it has done with Pfizer/BioNTech.

  • Saints to cut Emmanuel Sanders

    The Saints still have work to do to get under the salary cap, and veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is the latest casualty. New Orleans will cut Sanders, and Sanders confirmed the move on Instagram. “New Orleans it’s been real. Sucks we didn’t bring a Super Bowl to the city which was the goal when [more]

  • Fears of a border crisis fuel tension in Congress

    Republicans are rallying their base around an anti-immigration message, while Democrats are racing to help President Joe Biden control the influx of migrants.

  • Drew Barrymore Felt Like She 'Might Die' If She Didn't Work After Having Kids

    Some moms can’t imagine ever going back to work after having kids, while some moms can’t wait to get back to that part of their identity. Drew Barrymore found out she fit in the latter category. As the actor told Andy Cohen on his eponymous SiriusXM Radio live show on Wednesday, when she returned to […]

  • Biden administration says it’s struggling for right message on immigration

    “I will certainly agree that we are trying to walk and chew gum at the same time,” said Ambassador Roberta Jacobson.

  • Royals' comments raise race issue in Commonwealth nations

    In countries with historic ties to Britain, allegations by Prince Harry and Meghan that an unnamed member of the royal family had “concerns” over how dark their unborn baby’s skin might be have raised a thorny question: Do those nations really want to be so closely connected to Britain and its royal family anymore? It was expected the interview would expose more rifts in the royal family. Now it seems to be risking divisions within the “family" of the Commonwealth — an association of 54 countries, most of them former British colonies, held together by historic ties.

  • Judge Isn’t Buying Undocumented Boogaloo Boi’s ‘Doting Dad’ Plea

    GoFundMeAn undocumented Dutch “Boogaloo Boi” arrested by the FBI on weapons and immigration charges is a good dad who just wants to be home in Virginia with his 6-year-old daughter, according to his lawyer.Meanwhile, he is comfortably riding out his time in federal detention with financial support from fellow members of the Boogaloo movement, a largely decentralized extremist movement that aims to overthrow the U.S. government by inciting a second civil war.In a decision handed down on Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent ordered Jaap Willem Lijbers, who pleaded not guilty, held without bail until his next court appearance set for Apr. 8.Four supporters showed up for Lijbers’ Tuesday court appearance, a close friend of his told The Daily Beast. A fifth supporter was supposed to be there but got rear-ended while driving to the courthouse and never made it, he said.Feds Bust Gun-Crazy Boogaloo Boi Who’s in the U.S. Illegally“ICE has a hold on the bond,” the friend said of Lijbers, 26, who traveled to the U.S. on a 90-day tourist visa in 2014 and never left. “If anybody wants to get him in a position to be able to bail out, they have to go through ICE.”As The Daily Beast first reported, the FBI raided Lijbers’ home in Tazewell County, Virginia last week, seizing a Radical Firearms RF-15 military-style rifle along with five magazines, one of which was loaded.According to a criminal complaint filed in Virginia federal court, Lijbers was a member of a private Facebook group that included Steven Carrillo, an infamous Boogaloo Boi and former Air Force sergeant charged in a series of politically motivated cop killings last June. The complaint alleges Lijbers had also been in direct contact with Benjamin Ryan Teeter, a North Carolina Boogaloo Boi who in December pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for attempting to provide material support to Hamas, and with Ivan Harrison Hunter, a Boogaloo Boi from Texas charged with rioting after shooting up a Minneapolis police station with an AK-47-style assault rifle during the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd.Using search warrants to subpoena social media records, the FBI identified a Facebook account under the name “Marvin Dorner” that had been in contact with Hunter and Teeter. In one set of direct messages, Lijbers—using the Marvin Dorner alias—discussed traveling to Minneapolis during the protests, according to the FBI. He was ultimately unable to go, and “pivoted” to attending local anti-government protests closer to home.The Boogaloos Are Pitching a Big Tent for Far-Right ViolenceAt one protest in Virginia, Lijbers told Hunter that he was the only one there armed with a gun, and that he had “discussed his rifle with one of the police present and that he basically ran security for the event.” He allegedly sent Hunter a photograph of himself holding a sign reading: “THE BIG IGLOO BOIS LAUGH IN THE FACE OF TYRANNY,” and followed up with a message that said, “I showed every cop that sign.” In another message, he sent Hunter a screenshot of a tweet showing him holding a rifle at the rally.“You could argue, since Jaap was an illegal immigrant, he didn't have gun rights,” said the friend. “I think that's the basis of the charge.”After two GoFundMe campaigns intended to raise money for Lijbers’ legal expenses were removed by the site for violating its terms of service, other Boogaloo Bois have tried to help Lijbers out during his pre-trial detention by putting “money on his books,” the friend added. It has enabled the Dutch national to make phone calls and purchase items from the jail commissary. The Dutch embassy has also been notified of Lijbers’ legal predicament, according to court records.The far-right Boogaloo movement is made up of various factions. While some members do in fact advocate for a “race war,” a significant portion are focused only on fomenting the wholesale collapse of the U.S. government.The friend, who insisted Lijbers does not consider himself to be a white supremacist, said Lijbers was hoping he “would just get a quick deportation, and it would be over with. And then we'd work on getting him back in the country through immigration lawyers, et cetera. And the way he was talking, it sounded like ICE was working with him to just make it a quick deportation. And then at the last minute, apparently they changed their minds.”Nancy Dickenson-Vicars, the federal defender representing Lijbers, argued unsuccessfully for his release, stating that Lijbers “would return to his residence... where he was living at the time of his arrest and resume parenting his six-year-old child, with whom he has a very close bond.” Although Lijbers and the child’s mom are no longer romantically involved, they maintain “an amicable relationship,” Dickenson-Vicars said in a bail motion.“He has the support of his child’s extended maternal family, who describe him as [an] excellent father to his child,” it says. “His residence is immediately adjacent to the home of his child’s maternal grandmother. The child spends part-time with her grandmother and part-time with Mr. Lijbers. A member of his child’s maternal family is willing to serve as third-party custodian for Mr. Lijbers,” who “has not been charged with any criminal or traffic offense since entering the country in 2014.”“What he focuses on is that he just wants to see his daughter, he just wants to be with his daughter,” said Lijbers’ friend, noting that although Lijbers is in the country illegally, his child is an American citizen. “He wants this over with as fast as possible. I don’t want to say, you know, that he’s scared or anything like that. But like, he definitely does not want to be in ICE custody. We are very much against ICE in general. We’re for open borders. Like, no Boogaloo Boi voted for Trump, at least not this time around. Though, I can't speak for the last time.”If convicted, Lijbers faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, plus deportation back to the Netherlands.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ex-Obama health advisor Ezekiel Emanuel assesses the vaccine rollout

    Ex-Obama health advisor Ezekiel Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the vaccne rollout during President Biden's first 50 days in office.

  • Palantir Strikes Long-Term Partnership With French Automotive Supplier Faurecia: What You Need To Know

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) shares were advancing Thursday after the data analytics software company announced a strategic partnership. What Happened: Palantir said it has entered into a six-year strategic partnership with French automotive supplier Faurecia to help the latter accelerate its digital transformation and move toward carbon neutrality. The French company will use Palantir's Foundry software to obtain better insights on data from manufacturing to purchasing, and from engineering to finances. See also: How to Buy Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock The software will help reduce Faurecia's material consumption, improve R&D competitiveness, secure purchasing excellence and track and measure overall CO2 neutrality efforts, according to Palantir. "The range of uses for Foundry across Faurecia shows the breadth of practical applications for our software in the manufacturing and automotive sectors," said Palantir COO Shyam Sankar. Related Link: PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Palantir Why It's Important: Palantir's revenue guidance for fiscal year 2021 suggests a slowdown in growth to 30%-plus compared to 40% growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. The commercial segment's revenue growth slowed in the fourth quarter. Partnerships such as the one with Faurecia are likely to accelerate revenue momentum, eventually helping the company to outperform expectations. PLTR Price Action: In premarket trading Thursday, Palantir shares were adding 4.16% to $25.78. Related Link: What Palantir's Lock-Up Period Expiration Means For Investors See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Contrasting COVID-19 Treatment Readouts From Roche, Vir, Delay In Kadmon's FDA Review, Alzheimer's Data From ProthenaWhy Apple's Stock Sell-Off Is A Golden Buying Opportunity© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Culley on possible Watson trade: "He is our quarterback."

    New Houston Texans coach David Culley reiterated Thursday that the team has no intention of trading Deshaun Watson despite the star quarterback’s request to be dealt. Culley, hired in January to replace Bill O’Brien, was asked more than a half-dozen times about Watson’s future with the team. Every time he made it clear he expects Watson to lead his team this season.

  • U.S. House Republicans may follow Democrats in rebooting shamed 'earmarks'

    U.S. House Republicans are weighing whether to join Democrats in getting back into "earmarks" - the practice of loading spending bills with legislators' pet projects - and a decision is expected this week, two sources familiar with the process said . The sources said Republicans in the House of Representatives deliberated on the issue twice this week, and sentiment is growing toward embracing earmarks roughly a decade after the party decided to scrap the long-standing practice amid a raft of high-profile controversies. Democrats who control the House agreed to bring back earmarks this year.