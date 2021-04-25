Police reform on agenda for Biden address to joint session of Congress
President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks as he approaches 100 days in office.
President Biden delivers an address before Congress this week. He will be the first president to speak before Congress with two women seated behind him - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. (April 26)
The Biden administration is expanding a program to feed as many as 34 million schoolchildren during the summer months, using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March. The Agriculture Department is announcing Monday that it will continue through the summer a payments program that replaced school meals because the pandemic left many children with virtual classes. Families of eligible children would receive $6.82 per child for each weekday.
President Biden is set to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, just two days before his 100th day in office. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini along with White House correspondent for The Washington Post and CBSN political contributor Sean Sullivan join CBSN's Lana Zak with a progress report on some of Mr. Biden's campaign promises.
The event will be "invitation-only for a limited number of members of Congress," according to a memo.
President Biden is drawing mostly favorable reviews as he nears his 100th day in office, new polls show. But the surveys still suggest there's a deep partisan divide across the United States. A CBS News/YouGov poll found that 58 percent of Americans approve of Biden's job overall, while a Washington Post/ABC News poll pegs the figure at a similar, but slightly less rosy 52 percent. Both surveys registered low marks for Biden among Republicans who approved of Biden's job at a 16 percent and 13 percent clip, respectively. In terms of the CBS poll, that's a slight improvement from former President Donald Trump's approval among Democrats at his 100-day mark, but it's well below the opposing party numbers for former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, highlighting the increased polarization in the country. AND/BUT... @POTUS Biden gets only about half the overall Republican approval that Obama got in early 2009, just before the party splits on presidential approvals got even more polarized, where they’ve remained for years. pic.twitter.com/WMNmpmpkLb — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) April 25, 2021 That said, Republicans are comparatively more satisfied with how Biden has handled the coronavirus pandemic. The Post's poll found that 33 percent of Republicans approve of his work on the issue, and 47 percent of GOP respondents gave a thumbs up to his vaccine distribution strategy, CBS reports. The CBS News/YouGov poll was conducted between April 21-24 among 2,527 U.S. residents. The margin of error is 2.3 percentage points. The Washington Post/ABC News poll was conducted between April 18-21 among 1,007 American adults. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read more at CBS News and The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'India sets a 5th straight COVID-19 infection record, as U.S. and other countries pledge help
In the 2020 campaign, pollsters said Biden was well-known, but not known well. As his presidency nears its 100th day, the blank spots are filling in.
Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male party-goer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods lodged right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show rows of dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some party-goers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses
Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on visitors from India as it battles a catastrophic second coronavirus wave.
For most people, a moment's rest on a bench after a stroll through a stately garden is a welcome reward – and the Queen is no exception. Staff at the gardens at Frogmore House will "strategically place seats" should Her Majesty wish to pause for a moment and admire the surrounding plants and wildlife, her chief gardener has revealed. The gardens at Frogmore, which consist of 35 acres, are sometimes referred to as the Royal family's "secret bolt-hole", nestled away in Windsor's Home Park and close to Windsor Castle, where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh spent most of the last year in lockdown. The gardens are rarely opened to the public, with annual weekends of open days in the spring and summer months, but Neil Dodds, the Frogmore head gardener, has given a unique insight into the comings and goings of the estate. This includes that three bowls are regularly filled with water for Her Majesty's corgis at the grounds. In conversation with John Anderson, the Keeper of the Gardens, as part of an online event for the National Garden Scheme, Mr Dodds said: "We've got three of those – for the corgis. The three bowls within the garden… So there's dog bowls, which we have to regularly fill. Also seats strategically placed so if Her Majesty wants to sit for a while she can." Last month, the Queen, who turned 95 just days after Prince Philip's funeral, took on two puppies to join her remaining dorgi – a cross between a corgi and a dachshund – called Candy. The first, Fergus, also a dorgi, is said to be named after her uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, and the second, Muick, is a pure-bred corgi and thought to be named after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate.
The statement by the US president drew an immediate rebuke from Turkey, which disputes the term.
The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A long delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities said on Monday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners. The bubble between two of Asia's biggest financial hubs had been slated to begin last November but was suspended after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. The scheme will start with one flight a day into each city, with up to 200 travellers on each flight, Hong Kong's Commerce Secretary Edward Yau and Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Ku said at simultaneous press events.
