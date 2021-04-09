Police reform stalls in Washington a year after George Floyd's death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bo Erickson
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Almost a year after the killing of George Floyd, the officer accused of his murder is on trial, but nationwide police reform remains at an impasse. 

Floyd's death while in police custody galvanized calls for racial justice that became a major focus of President Biden's campaign. According to the White House, Mr. Biden and Vice President Harris have been monitoring former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial, while a promise that the president made during his campaign to address police reform remains unfulfilled. 

At his first in-person gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic on June 1, 2020, Mr. Biden promised if elected he would stand up a police oversight board within his first 100 days in office.

But with weeks to go before Mr. Biden reaches the 100-day mark, he hasn't yet announced a board, and outside criminal justice and civil rights groups told CBS News they do not expect one.

"I don't have an update on the commission," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday when asked about the status of the campaign promise.  

A White House official told CBS News the administration is "working in a thoughtful manner" on the "important priority" of passing the police reform proposal in the House and are advocating with some Republicans but did not directly comment on the status of the board. 

Susan Rice, head of the Domestic Policy Council, and senior advisor Cedric Richmond are the point people on police reform for the White House, according to three people familiar with the process, but it's Congress that is hammering out the details of potential federal legislation. 

The House police reform proposal Mr. Biden supports is the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, reintroduced in the House in February by Representative Karen Bass of California after it failed to pass last summer.  

Bass and Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, both Democrats, have been talking about a possible compromise on police reform with Republican Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina, who introduced his own proposal last year, according to two congressional aides. 

Their discussions are continuing as Chauvin's trial enters its third week. 

Bass told CBS News that this latest round of conversations about police reform is different because when it was debated last summer, it was "too close to the election, which took up all the oxygen in the room." But now, after meeting with Scott and the House Problem Solvers caucus over the past few weeks, she's predicting movement on police reform soon -- "in the next few weeks" -- though she declined to divulge any details. 

"We absolutely feel the urgency because as we are having our discussions the backdrop is the trial," Bass added. 

The House bill would ban different types of police neck holds, including choke holds to impede breathing and carotid holds to temporarily cut off blood flow to the brain, and would also outlaw the no-knock warrants in drug-related cases that currently allow police with warrants to enter private property without announcing themselves. This bill would also change the police misconduct standard from "willfulness" to "recklessness," make lynching a federal crime, and would also end "qualified immunity," which largely prevents civilians from suing public servants like police officers. 

The proposal also mandates use of police dashboard and body cameras, streamlines federal prosecution of excessive force cases and organizes registries and data on problematic officers and use of force instances.

Last year, Scott introduced alternative police reform legislation, the JUSTICE Act, that would also have increased the use of police body cameras and better data, as well as making lynching a federal crime. Scott's proposal called for studies into no-knock warrants and used federal funding and retraining to root out some issues like the police chokeholds, instead of outright banning the maneuvers. 

Though the two proposals shared many similarities, the legislative process deteriorated into recrimination, with the parties accusing each other of trying to score political wins and not  reforms.  

Overall, the country wants police reforms: after Floyd's death, 94% of Americans said they supported at least some changes to policing and 58% said "major changes" were necessary, according to a Gallup poll

This broad support even includes some conservative and libertarian groups like Americans for Prosperity and FreedomWorks, who sent a letter with criminal justice reform groups to congressional leadership in March to advocate for banning police chokeholds "except when deadly force is otherwise justified," reforming qualified immunity, and instituting more accountability and tracking of misconduct by law enforcement officers.

A few police reforms are even supported by law enforcement, as the Fraternal Order of Police on Thursday stated in their 2021 policy paper they support increased use of officer body cameras and some additional data collection on officer misconduct and no-knock warrants.  The union, however, also underscored its belief that qualified immunity for officers is "critical." 

The Biden White House has tackled some other criminal justice issues like stopping contracts with private prisons and targeted executive actions on gun control, but some criminal justice reform advocates fear another political standoff this year over police reform and are lobbying for a fresh start with a new bipartisan bill.

"Policing will be at a standstill again if neither side is willing to give," Inimai Chettiar, federal director of the Justice Action Network told CBS News, "We don't want to end up with no action this year and potentially more Black men dying because people are not coming to the table to work on a compromise bill."

This impatience is shared by the Institute for Criminal Justice Training Reform.

"We are a little concerned that this is a squandered opportunity because criminal justice is such on the minds of people right now, we have the trial that is captivating a lot of folks," Randy Shrewsberry, the institute's executive director told CBS News, "Especially bringing in Vice President Harris, who comes from a law enforcement background, we were really hoping that this would be a centerpiece to a great deal of their agenda and it just doesn't seem to be the case yet."

The Institute would like to see specific elements of police reform implemented by the Justice Department, to bypass what may still be a long road ahead for the legislative process. By incentivizing existing federal funding, Shrewsberry said the Justice Department could effectively establish federal use-of-force guidance for police officers, which currently does not exist, and also ban the police neck holds. The Justice Department can also rework police officer training and more actively investigate police departments, called consent decrees, a practice that was almost entirely eliminated under the Trump administration.

One hurdle for police reform: two nominations at the Department of Justice, Vanita Gupta as Associate Attorney General and Kristen Clarke to head the Department's Civil Rights Division, have yet to be confirmed by the Senate. Police reform advocates say part of Mr. Biden's agenda would need to come from that agency to intervene in local policing practices.

A limited effort by the Justice Department on a new law enforcement curriculum was announced last week in response to anti-Asian violence. It's geared toward retooling training, investigating and reporting hate crimes through its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS)---a community-based policing program Mr. Biden promised to strengthen, which countered the calls from fellow Democrats to "defund the police."

Mr. Biden in his campaign promised another $300 billion dollars to "reinvigorate" the COPS program, stipulating that when hiring more police officers they "must mirror the racial diversity of the community they serve." 

Asked about progress on this pledge, a White House official replied, "Yes, this continues to be his position." 

Weijia Jiang contributed reporting to this story. 

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, dies at 99

"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, April 9, 2021

Fraudsters are selling fake vaccine cards online

Recommended Stories

  • Should children watch the Derek Chauvin verdict? The answer to this question and more.

    Author of "Something Happened in Our Town (A Child's Story About Racial Injustice), shares how parents can talk to kids about the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • ‘Sound of Metal,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ Teams to Be Honored at Variety Entertainment Marketing Breakfast

    The marketing teams behind “Sound of Metal” and “Lovecraft Country” will be honored with Variety Social Impact Awards for Film and TV at the inaugural Variety Entertainment Marketing Breakfast presented by Deloitte on April 22. Variety launched this awards series to highlight film and TV marketing campaigns released over the past year that have made […]

  • Biotech Stocks Hit A Snag — Why Experts Say The Heyday Isn't Over

    Regulatory and drug-pricing worries have knocked biotech stocks off their Covid-19 pedestal. After hitting a high point in early February, biotech stocks have collectedly fallen 21%.

  • Nasdaq Composite Gains Momentum in April: 5 Top Picks

    We have narrowed down our search to five Nasdaq Composite stocks that have provided double-digit returns year to date. These are: MU, GOOGL, TXN, QRVO and MSFT.

  • Kansas City man charged in shooting deaths of two people found slain in car April 1

    A witness told officers the man had been in an argument with the two victims.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Police restraint killed George Floyd, expert says

    A forensic pathologist testifies that Mr Floyd's heart and lungs stopped because of a lack of oxygen.

  • Stock Market Rally Gains Steam As Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook Lead Tech Revival: Weekly Review

    The Nasdaq fully joined the market rally, as Microsoft, Google and Facebook broke out while Apple and other growth stocks rebounded. The S&P 500 hit a new high.

  • Why We Love a Small Loveseat

    Supremely versatile, loveseats work as standalone pieces in studio apartments and as part of a seating arrangement in sprawling living rooms Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • World War II-era bombs found lying among prized corals off Hawaii, endangering divers

    The bombs could damage highly prized coral habitats, experts say.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: medical examiner stops short of backing fellow experts’ testimony

    Dr Andrew Baker does not support evidence of other specialists who said Floyd was suffocated under Chauvin’s kneeDerek Chauvin trial – live updates Andrew Baker testifies in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis. Photograph: AP The medical examiner who conducted the state’s autopsy on George Floyd stopped short on Friday of backing other expert witnesses at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial who testified that Floyd was asphyxiated under the knee of the accused former police officer. Dr Andrew Baker told the court that the police pinning the 46-year-old Black man to the ground was “just more than Mr Floyd could take” by making it hard for him to breathe, causing stress hormones that worsened a heart condition and led to his death. But the Hennepin county medical examiner did not support the evidence of other medical specialists who told the trial that Floyd was suffocated under Chauvin’s knee, on his neck for more than nine minutes as he was pinned to the ground by him and two other police officers. “In my opinion, the law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression was just more than Mr Floyd could take, by virtue of those heart conditions,” he said. Baker said that “the stress of that interaction tipped him over the edge” because Floyd had heart disease and used illicit drugs. Baker classified the death as a homicide, which he said in a medical context meant that it resulted from the actions of a person or persons but did not imply any criminal action. Asked by the prosecution if he stood by that, Baker replied: “I would still classify it as a homicide today.” Chauvin, a 45-year-old white man, has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter, over Floyd’s death last May, which prompted mass protests for racial justice across the US and other parts of the world. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. Baker’s appearance was keenly awaited because the findings in his autopsy report have been interpreted in different ways. The report said that Floyd’s death was caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression”. Baker also listed hardening and thickening of the artery walls, heart disease and illicit drug use as “other significant conditions”. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, said that this was evidence Floyd died of heart problems combined with drug use. In an unexpectedly short bout of questioning by the prosecution, Baker said that cardiopulmonary arrest was “really just fancy medical lingo for the heart and the lungs stopped”, which happens to everyone who dies. Baker said that the heart disease and presence of illicit drugs – the powerful opioid fentanyl and methamphetamine – in Floyd’s system may have been contributory factors to the cardiopulmonary arrest but that he would not have died from them at that point if it had not been for the additional factor of the police intervention. “Mr Floyd’s use of fentanyl did not cause the subdual or neck restraint. His heart disease did not cause the subdual or the restraint,” he said. Aware that Baker’s testimony could be damaging to its case by raising doubts about the cause of death in the minds of jurors, the prosecution has called a succession of other medical experts who have told the trial that Floyd died from “lack of oxygen”. Baker acknowledged that he had previously said there were a “lack of anatomical findings” to back a conclusion of asphyxiation. Nelson reminded Baker that he had previously said under questioning from investigators that Floyd had what would be considered “a fatal level of fentanyl under normal circumstances” in his system. He also said that “if he were found dead at home alone and no other apparent cause, this could be acceptable to call an overdose”. However, Baker added: “I am not saying this killed him.” He also said that drugs could have exacerbated Floyd’s hypertension and heightened the risk of death. Nelson also pressed Baker on the impact of methamphetamine on Floyd’s heart condition. “It’s certainly hard on your heart,” he said. “Methamphetamine is not good for a damaged heart.” Earlier, Dr Lindsey Thomas, a forensic pathologist and medical examiner brought in to review the official autopsy, told the trial that the autopsy was “only a tiny part of the death investigation”. Thomas said the autopsy findings did not take into account wider evidence, such as Floyd being held down under Chauvin’s knee for more than nine minutes, but she was in no doubt that he died because he couldn’t breathe. “The activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr Floyd’s death, and that specifically those activities were the subdual, the restraint and the neck compression,” she said. The prosecution used Thomas, who helped train Baker many years earlier, to try to show that the autopsy findings were not at odds with the past three days of testimony from medical experts that Floyd died from lack of oxygen and that drugs were not a factor, as the defence claims. The trial continues.

  • Dustin Johnson to miss 2021 Masters cut five months after winning green jacket

    His time in Augusta wrapped up much earlier than expected.

  • Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernández on IL after COVID close contact

    The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday the team is conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball's guidelines after Hernández's close contact. Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue.

  • Meghan Markle could travel safely to Prince Philip's funeral, despite her pregnancy and the pandemic

    Flying during pregnancy is generally safe, but you need to take precautions. Whether or not you're vaccinated matters.

  • Prince Philip died on Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary

    Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9, which is Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary. They've been married for 16 years.

  • Sidney Powell quotes Buzz Lightyear in response to sanctions request for her election conspiracy-theory lawsuit

    The lawyer advanced a baseless conspiracy theory saying Venezuela was involved in manipulating election results against President Donald Trump.

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • Elon Musk's brain-chip company, Neuralink, released a video of a monkey playing video games with its mind

    Musk has boasted of getting monkeys to play video games through a brain chip before, but this may be the first time Neuralink has shown it in action.

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.