Police reformers should look to Boston Marathon bombing response eight years ago today

Daniel Linskey and Jordan Strauss
·6 min read

For us and so many others, it’s difficult to believe it’s been almost a decade.

On April 15, 2013, eight years ago today, two bombs ripped through crowds of spectators and athletes at the Boston Marathon. The explosions took the lives of three people, the youngest of whom was 8-year-old Martin Richard. Many families were left grieving or traumatized, and countless others were injured physically and emotionally forever.

That terrible day is etched in our minds and the minds of so many. On that April 15, we both had homeland and national security responsibilities — one as a leader of the Boston Police Department, the other as a national security official at the White House.

Those first hours seemed like an eternity, culminating in the murder of an MIT campus police officer and the wounding of a Boston Police officer, who would succumb to his injuries nearly a year later. There was an unprecedented city-wide lockdown, the death of one bomber, and ultimately, the capture of the other.

This undated photo provided by Bill Richard shows his son, Martin Richard, in Boston. Martin Richard, 8, was among the at least three people killed in the explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Bill Richard)
This undated photo provided by Bill Richard shows his son, Martin Richard, in Boston. Martin Richard, 8, was among the at least three people killed in the explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Bill Richard)

But, there was eventually solace too. Even as a city mourned its losses, a community came together in a fashion not seen previously, culminating with #BostonStrong trending on social media and a country united behind a unified city.

Police, community are in it together

As we reflect today, we continue to see mass murders at schools, workplaces and public events. The term “active shooter” has, unfortunately, become a part of our children’s vocabularies. This past year has been especially difficult, marred by a pandemic, tensions between police and communities over racial and social injustice, and attacks on our Capitol.

One article alone cannot begin to properly address the numerous issues that are affecting communities today, particularly in underserved communities of color. We support our law enforcement colleagues and know the vast majority of them are dedicated professionals. We also know injustice exists — and we, too, are horrified by the wrongful deaths of many.

However, we do believe that our Boston and national experience can at least provide a basis for building trust in the years ahead — and as we reflect on how we came together after April 15, 2013, our experience prompts us to ask that police departments and communities across the country consider the following:

1. Accept that policing reform and public safety are inextricably linked, and that if the police cannot earn the trust of the community, it will make all of us less safe.

During the darkest periods of the manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombers, a region-wide search was possible because citizens respected a lockdown order. The surviving bomber was ultimately captured because a concerned citizen called the police after noticing something suspicious. The bomber was captured alive. The law enforcement authorities presented their evidence, which was weighed by a jury of citizens, resulting in a conviction. This allowed the community some small amount of closure by his conviction.

2. Trust is cultivated over many years and it cannot be forced.

In Boston in the early 2010s, as part of the Boston Police Department, we rolled out a program to spark conversations with those in the community who otherwise would have never approached a police officer. We knew then that good community relations are the foundation of fair and equitable policing. This outreach was a good start, but did not go far enough to engage with those most impacted by policing in our neighborhoods.

A man lies on the ground as police officers react to a second explosion at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Monday, April 15, 2013.
A man lies on the ground as police officers react to a second explosion at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Monday, April 15, 2013.

3. Law enforcement leaders must engage on the streets with their harshest critics, listening and sharing as events transpire in the community.

In Boston, our outreach efforts included exchanging cell phone numbers with community leaders who very publicly criticized our leadership and our responses. Although we failed often in making persuasive arguments to change minds on many issues, we had respectful conversations and learned to see a view from each other’s perspective. Recently, as tensions rose in the community, one of those community leaders reached out requesting that we put our thoughts together on how to heal the divide.

4. Include the community in training and preparedness activities.

In the moments after the second bomb went off, the casualty area swarmed with EMTs, police and firefighters. These groups had planned for critical events together, practiced together and were used to working alongside each other. Our community joined us in those efforts.

Carlos Arredondo, who originally came to the U.S. illegally and lost a son who had been serving in the Iraq War, immediately sprinted into action. He saw Jeff Bauman, who later lost both of his legs. He helped stem the blood flow and whisked Jeff to safety.

Boston EMT Paul Mitchell, left, and bystander Carlos Arredondo (in cowboy hat) push Jeff Bauman in a wheelchair after he was injured in one of two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Bauman and his three rescuers became one of the most powerful symbols of Boston&#39;s resilience after the April 15, 2013, attacks.
Boston EMT Paul Mitchell, left, and bystander Carlos Arredondo (in cowboy hat) push Jeff Bauman in a wheelchair after he was injured in one of two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Bauman and his three rescuers became one of the most powerful symbols of Boston's resilience after the April 15, 2013, attacks.

Carlos and dozens of other community members are responsible for saving many lives that day. First aid and hemorrhage control should be taught in our high schools to all students in an attempt to develop self-reliance and resiliency during a critical event.

5) Orient police toward peace, against violence and towards a shared vision of community-involved policing.

Good policing is as much about caretaking as it is apprehending criminals.

Police and elected officials need to convene listening and learning sessions to identify how the community wants to be policed. Those sessions should in turn include educating the community on police operations. Police need to get out of guardrooms and cars and meet the community in circumstances that do not involve a stressful, confusing 911 call.

Police leaders often get out of their departments and hear from academics and other experts to help form ideas on better policing methods. These opportunities and this information must be shared with the front-line officers most responsible for implementing them. Often, officers are told what to do without engaging them in why they should do it. All efforts should be taken to jointly police our communities and not occupy them.

Martin Richard would be 16 this year. He would most likely be asking his parents for driving lessons. He would have continued to make the world and the people around him better. As we seek to heal and move forward from the events of the past eight years, we believe that the handbook for success is written with the guiding principles Martin shared with the world in a photo taken before his tragic death: “No More Hurting People. Peace.”

Daniel Linskey is a managing director in Kroll’s Security Risk Management practice, head of the Boston office, and a fellow at the Kroll Institute. He is the former superintendent-in-chief of the Boston Police Department.

Jordan Strauss is a managing director in the Business Intelligence and Investigations practice of Kroll, and a Kroll Institute Fellow, based in the Philadelphia office. He has worked as director for incident management at the White House National Security Council Staff, and as director of preparedness and response at the Justice Department.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police reform: Lessons from Boston Marathon bombing anniversary

Recommended Stories

  • Cuba's Raul Castro is stepping down, ending more than half a century of Castro rule over the island

    Though the change in leadership will not necessarily lead to drastic shifts in policy in Cuba, it's still a historic moment for the country.

  • A woman said she accidentally pulled her IUD out with a menstrual cup. A gynecologist explains how it happens and how to prevent it.

    It's rare to dislodge an IUD with a DivaCup, but it's possible. It's most likely to happen three months after you first get your IUD, a doctor says.

  • The Matt Gaetz Problem That GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Wishes Would Just Go Away

    GettyDespite a seemingly daily string of new revelations, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pressed ahead Thursday with his position that Rep. Matt Gaetz should retain his seats on the Armed Services and Judiciary Committees.“Matt Gaetz is the same as any American—he’s innocent until proven guilty,” McCarthy said Thursday. “There’s no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that would be dealt with at that time.”Gaetz, who’s currently under federal investigation for his involvement with an alleged sex ring, also faces a probe from the House Ethics Committee for a litany of potential violations.“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds for personal use, and/or accepted a bribe/improper gratuity, or impermissible gift in violation of House rules,” the Ethics Committee wrote in a letter last week.But McCarthy continues to insist that everyone needs to “wait for the facts” before Gaetz faces any internal repercussions in Congress, even as he’s insisted that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should be stripped of committee assignments for having repeated contact with a woman who turned out to be a Chinese government operative. Swalwell cut off contact as soon as he became aware of the situation, and there are no allegations that he broke any law.Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d TeenGaetz’s situation seems far more precarious. As a member of the Judiciary Committee, he has oversight responsibilities of the very same Justice Department that is investigating him—and which he has accused of fomenting a witch hunt against him under President Joe Biden.But McCarthy ignored that question Thursday. He repeated that Gaetz was innocent until proven guilty, that he had spoken with Gaetz and the Florida Republican said he was innocent, and that he would “let the investigation take care of itself.” (Gaetz has publicly denied wrongdoing.)The GOP leader’s continued punting on Gaetz comes as his party largely settles into a circumspect stance on the allegations—unless, or until, there are more developments. Most aides believe wider calls for his resignation, or disciplinary measures like a loss of committee assignments, will only come if Gaetz is indicted.On Wednesday, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the second-ranking House Republican, told reporters that party leadership will “of course react and take action” if “something really formal” happens with the Department of Justice probe.Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Paid Dozens of Young Women—and a 17-Year-OldMeanwhile, rank-and-file Republicans aren’t exactly circling the wagons around the embattled congressman. Most don’t like Gaetz, and the congressman himself acknowledges he has few friends on Capitol Hill. Only close MAGA allies like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have actively rallied to his defense—Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Jim Jordan (R-OH) to a lesser extent—but even fewer Republicans have tried to build pressure on him to resign. Only one Republican lawmaker, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, has called on Gaetz to leave office over the allegations, and the two very different Republicans already had an acrimonious beef. Kinzinger’s final straw with Gaetz cited The Daily Beast’s reporting on the congressman’s payments to Joel Greenberg, the Florida official said to have facilitated his access to girls and young women.Through it all, Gaetz has been defiant. At first, he claimed that the allegations he paid for underage sex were part of a sweeping extortion plot against his family. He has since moved on to framing the rapidly mounting scandal as proof the “deep state” and mainstream media are out to get him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • 7 details you may have missed in the latest 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer

    A new "Fast 9" trailer teases the return of some characters from "Tokyo Drift" and the bucket list item Helen Mirren has been waiting years to do.

  • 9 Bachelor stars who identify as LGBTQ

    Colton Underwood joins eight other Bachelor stars from around the world who identify as LGBTQ.

  • An Army sergeant who was filmed shoving a Black man has been charged with 3rd-degree assault

    Jonathan Pentland's social-media accounts list him as a drill sergeant at the Fort Jackson garrison, the Associated Press reported.

  • Beijing official in Hong Kong warns against foreign meddling

    Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong on Thursday warned foreign forces not to interfere with the “bottom line” of national security in the city, threatening retaliation amid tensions between China and Western powers. The U.S., Britain and their allies have condemned China's tightening control over Hong Kong's freedoms, including the sweeping national security law and electoral reforms that have all but silenced the once-vibrant opposition in the semi-autonomous territory. “When it is time, actions must be taken in relation to any external or foreign forces that may interfere Hong Kong affairs or attempts to use Hong Kong as a pawn,” said Luo Huining, director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong.

  • 'I'm desperate': Experts unpack James Charles' excuse for his teen sexting scandal

    Legal and psychological experts weighed in on James Charles' claim that desperation led to his sexting scandal.

  • ‘Sedition Caucus’ Josh Hawley under fire for ‘bizarre’ and ‘shameless’ photo shoot with Capitol police

    ‘This is like Jefferson Davis standing with the Union Army,’ says one social media user

  • Ted Cruz among six Republicans to vote down bill to end anti-Asian hate crimes

    The lawmakers voted with a majority of 92 against 6 in the Senate

  • What would happen if cops didn't make certain traffic stops? This North Carolina city offers a case study

    Black and Hispanic drivers are disproportionately targeted for traffic stops. Could these changes in Fayetteville, North Carolina, work elsewhere?

  • How Delta, Rangers, and the Green Berets' unique training would pay off in an Arctic war with Russia

    Arctic warfare demands a special set of skills to survive and win - skills that Army special operators have long trained to master.

  • NASA's InSight Mars lander is going into emergency hibernation. If it can't save its batteries, it could die.

    The InSight lander is shutting down nonessential operations to save energy. An out-of-season dust storm could end its life on Mars.

  • Toddler found walking alone near highway while mom dined with friend, Texas police say

    Police say they found the toddler’s two siblings, ages 3 and 8, alone in a hotel room with the door ajar.

  • Afghanistan: 'We have won the war, America has lost', say Taliban

    A BBC team meets the Taliban, a group that clearly sees itself as Afghanistan's government-in-waiting.

  • 23 celebrities who became mothers after 40

    Cameron Diaz, Kristen Wiig, and Mena Suvari are just three of the most recent celebrities to become moms after 40.

  • 'Not afraid to shoot': Migration raises tension in Texas border town

    More migrants are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near Del Rio, Texas than Martinez recalls in his 13 years as Val Verde County Sheriff. Last month, he said, a resident fired his gun to scare a group of migrants walking on the outskirts of town; nearby schools were locked down in response. Tensions are rising in Del Rio, a city of 35,000, as the nation once again grapples with an increase in migrants seeking entry into the United States.

  • Pro-Trump prophet still believes Trump is president, peddles claim that God will 'do something' on April 25

    Jansen, a self-proclaimed prophet, said he still believed Trump was in office, and that God would "do something" to the Biden administration in April.