Police: Registration check leads to high-speed chase, large meth find

Mar. 23—EAU CLAIRE — A routine registration check of a vehicle in Eau Claire led to a high-speed chase throughout the city and the discovery of more than a half pound of methamphetamine, authorities say.

Craig A. Harp, 39, of Stanley, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, eluding an officer, uttering a forgery, identity theft and driving or operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Harp also faces misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing an illegally obtained prescription, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping and operating after revocation.

A $75,000 cash bail was set for Harp, which prohibits him from having contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Harp returns to court Tuesday, March 29, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer conducted a random routine registration check of a vehicle in the area of Birch Street and North Hastings Way at 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

The officer learned the vehicle was listed as stolen out of Barron County.

The vehicle pulled into a convenience store parking lot on Birch Street. The officer pulled her squad car up behind the vehicle, but the driver of the vehicle then backed rapidly around the squad car and left the parking lot.

The officer activated the emergency lights on her squad car and followed the vehicle on Birch Street.

The driver of the vehicle then engaged officers in a high-speed chase through the city at speeds of up to 100 mph. Among the streets covered during the pursuit were Birch Street, Brackett Avenue, Keith Street, Lexington Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue.

At the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street, the vehicle was unable to make a turn and hit a curb before traveling over the median. The vehicle crossed another median after it attempted to turn back. This maneuver disabled the vehicle.

Story continues

The driver, later identified as Harp, then fled on foot with a black bag slung over his shoulder. As officers pursued him on foot, Harp tripped over his feet and struck his face on the blacktop of a parking lot on Menomonie Street. After he fell, Harp threw the bag toward a light post. Harp was then taken into custody.

Officers were able to confirm that Harp had arrest warrants from both the state Department of Corrections and Minnesota. His driver's license was also revoked.

Officers searched Harp's bag and found over a half pound of methamphetamine, heroin, several pills, several fentanyl testing kits, drug paraphernalia and a phone.

Officers searched Harp's vehicle and found his wallet containing counterfeit $100 bills, drug paraphernalia, three knives and two phones.

At the time of this incident, Harp was free on bond for a pending criminal case in Clark County. A condition of his bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.

Harp is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in August 2020 in Pepin County, a felony count of narcotics delivery in June 2011 in Eau Claire County, and a felony count of driving or operating a vehicle without consent in June 2001 in Marathon County.

If convicted of the felony charges, Harp could be sentenced to up to 62 years in prison.