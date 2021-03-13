Police release 911 audio of mass murder call

Mar. 13—A woman who survived a shooting that claimed the lives of five of her eight children remained cognizant of her surroundings during the nearly nine minutes it took emergency workers to arrive at her southeast Muskogee residence.

An audio recording of the 911 call police say was initiated by the man accused of killing six people during the early hours of Feb. 2 reveals a conversation between Brittany Anderson, 27, and a Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service dispatcher. Anderson, who survived life-threatening injuries, shared with the dispatcher concerns about dying and her children's safety.

Anderson, who sounded as if she was just awakened from a deep sleep, declined to identify her assailant or whether that person was still present. When the dispatcher asked again whether her attacker was nearby, a man calmly said, "Yeah, I'm here."

The man's voice can be heard only twice during the recording: once at the beginning when he requests an ambulance, and again when the dispatcher asks Anderson about her assailant's identity and whereabouts. The day after the Feb. 2 shooting, police said that Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, initiated the 911 call, the recording of which authorities asked the court to seal.

Police said the call was initiated by Pridgeon, who faces first-degree murder charges in connection to the deaths of five children: Que'dynce Anderson, 9, Nevaeh Pridgeon, 6, Harmony Anderson, 5, Jaidus Pridgeon, 3, and Jalaiya Pridgeon, 2. Prosecutors also charged Pridgeon with first-degree murder for the death of his brother, Javarian Lee, 24, and shooting Anderson with the intent to kill her.

District Attorney Orvil Loge said the content of the 911 call and video images captured by body cameras worn by police who responded to the call "are graphic and disturbing." He asked Muskogee County District Judge Bret Smith to seal them, arguing the release of those recordings "would materially compromise an ongoing criminal investigation" and Pridgeon's right "to a fair trial that has yet to begin."

The Muskogee Phoenix challenged efforts to keep those recordings — considered by state law to be public records available for inspection upon request — from being disclosed to the public. KatieBeth Gardner, who represented the Phoenix as part of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press' Local Legal Initiative in Oklahoma, secured the release of the recording of the 911 call. Smith is expected to rule on the body-cam video at a hearing scheduled in June.

"We are glad the judge agreed with our position in this matter — that the 911 call should be released," Gardner said Friday after police released the audio in accordance with the court order. "We are hopeful that the tape will provide the public with a greater understanding of what happened as the community continues to search for answers."

Loge declined to comment about the ruling or the contents of the 911 call recording.

The call, according to police reports, originated from the southeast Muskogee residence and was made at about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 2. The nearly nine-minute call consists mostly of dialogue between Anderson and the dispatcher.

Anderson told the dispatcher she believed she was dying and expressed concerns about her eight children.

"I'm dying, please ... I don't know," Anderson said between audible but sometimes unintelligible moans of pain. "I don't know ..., I'm hurting ... I hear 'em — I hear one baby, I can only see one baby, I don't hear my other kids ..."

While the unidentified dispatcher remained calm, there were indications of exasperation as the severity of the situation became more apparent. She continued to gather information and provide assurances to Anderson, who seemed to grew more despondent as time ticked by until first responders arrived.

When asked about her attacker's identity, Anderson said she could not say. When asked about the severity of her injuries, she moaned and said she was "hurting."

Pridgeon remains jailed without bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4.