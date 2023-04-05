Tempe Police Department has released the 911 call and an updated photo of the newborn who was abandoned Sunday in a grocery store parking lot.

The baby girl was found alone outside Food City on 1338 E. Apache Blvd. in Tempe, according to police. Police say that she was wrapped in a blanket and found inside a Jonas Brothers backpack.

A pedestrian, whom police did not identify, found the baby in a shopping cart in the Food City parking lot about 7:45 p.m.

The person reported the baby to a store manager.

The manager called 911 and was connected with the local fire department. It was during the call that the store manager noted that the child was most likely a newborn, according to audio of the conversation released Wednesday.

"The [umbilical] cord was cut, but it's still attached," the manager said.

During the 911 call, the dispatcher made sure the Food City manager checked on the health and breathing patterns of the newborn until police and paramedics arrived.

The manager also mentioned in the call that neither the parents nor the pedestrian who notified the store about the child remained in or near the store.

Police said the baby was taken to a hospital and appeared to be in good health.

Tempe police are asking people with any information about the identity of the newborn, her parents or the backpack to call them at 480-350-8311.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police release 911 call, latest image of newborn abandoned in Tempe