Police release 911 calls after human remains are found burning in Cary backyard

Police have released audio recordings detailing the moments before a body was found burning in a backyard fire pit in Cary.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, a neighbor called the Cary Fire Department at 7:10 a.m. Sunday to report an illegal trash fire at 618 Dorset Drive, according to a statement from Cary police. Cary Police spokesman Sgt. Kenric Alexander said firefighters discovered human remains among the fire debris as they were extinguishing the blaze.

When police arrived to the property, they found the house was under extensive renovations and residents had been staying in two RVs on the same lot.

Officers found the critically injured homeowner inside one of the RVs. He was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury from a single gunshot, the release said.

Police said a woman was also on the property at the time, and she was unharmed. Police have not released her name.

