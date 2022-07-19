Police release 911 calls after shot fired in Charlotte comedy club

Police have released the 911 calls from people inside a Charlotte comedy club moments before a man walked in and fired a shot.

Omar James McCombs, is accused of firing a handgun inside The Comedy Zone in the AvidXchange Music Factory, where comedian Craig Robinson was scheduled to perform.

“There’s hundreds of people outside. The comedian is still inside. Manager still inside,” one caller can he heard saying.

“He just had the gun on him or he directly threatened someone?” the dispatcher asked.

“No, he was holding it up, pointing it at people,” the caller responded.

McCombs is facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, in addition to several counts of assault by pointing a gun, and discharging a firearm. He’s currently in jail on a $90,000 bond.

According to a police reports obtained by Channel 9, McCombs yelled, “Get out of here if you don’t want to die,” before firing the shot.

On Tuesday, he was given a public defender in court. His next court date is set for July 28.

The Comedy Zone said it plans to add metal detectors and wands to increase security.

