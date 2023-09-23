Police release body-camera footage of shooting that killed man in west Phoenix

Phoenix police released a 'critical incident briefing' on Friday, which included snippets of body-camera footage showing a fatal police shooting earlier this month.

Sgt. Brian Bower, a department spokesman, said officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Sept. 9 near Indian School Road and 85th Avenue where someone had stolen a man's car after holding him at gunpoint.

Bower stated that police tracked the car using its GPS to 87th and Glendale avenues, where a police helicopter unit observed a man leaving the vehicle and entering a house. Officers secured the area and initiated negotiations with the man.

After approximately 24 minutes, Bower stated that the man exited the home, walked to the edge of the driveway, and brandished a handgun, pointing it at officers.

Bower said three officers fired at the man in response. The man, whom police did not identify, was declared dead at the scene.

The body-camera footage depicts the man slowly approaching officers, eventually raising his arm. However, the footage is too blurry to discern what he's holding.

The man collapsed almost immediately after the gunshots, and police discovered a pellet gun resembling a semi-automatic handgun, said Bower.

Bower explained that officers evacuated the area due to a strong gas smell. Another team of officers returned with protective equipment and discovered a green propane canister left on in the home

The three officers who fired their guns had six, seven, and eight years with the department.

Phoenix police initiated both administrative and criminal investigations into the shootings, with the criminal investigation being submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office upon completion, following standard protocol in police shootings.

