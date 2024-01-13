Police release bodycam footage of officers shooting and killing man in northwest Fresno

TechCrunch

“New characters unlocked on the nine-month Ultimate World Cruise TikTok channel!” says an older man as pink letters fly across the screen to form a kooky subtitle. Mike and Nancy are empty nesters whose TikTok videos look like they were edited on software from the early 2000s. No, we’re not aboard the nine-month worldwide voyage on Royal Caribbean -- but like millions of people on the internet, we’re watching intently as the world cruise becomes an accidental online reality show.