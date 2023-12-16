Police release CCTV images of three men after MP's office sprayed with Gaza war graffiti

Officers have released CCTV images of the three men they would like to talk to

Detectives released images of three men they are seeking in connection with graffiti about the Israel-Hamas war that was sprayed on an MP’s constituency office.

Slogans about the Middle Eastern conflict were daubed on the security shutters of the Enfield North office of Feryal Clark, a London Labour MP, on November 21 .

The next day, Ms Clark, the shadow minister for crime reduction, published a picture with the words obscured.

She wrote on social media: “The cowards who sprayed graffiti on my office shutters, the police have the CCTV footage, and the paint will be removed today. Next time, just try emailing!”

The graffiti on the Labour MP's office

PC Louis Blackburne-Maze, who is leading the investigation for the Met Police, said: “Everyone has the right to protest and to have their voice heard, but when that crosses the line into criminality, as it clearly did in this incident, we will take action.

“Elected representatives have an important role to play and they expect to be held to account, but that should not involve feeling unsafe. Neither they nor their staff should have to face targeted attacks and intimidation.

“Officers investigating this incident have examined CCTV footage from the local area and we have identified three suspects that we would like to speak to. I would urge anyone reading this appeal who recognises them to get in touch.”

At the time, the Met described the graffiti as “racially motivated”, adding that there is “no place for hate in London and it’s important that everyone feels safe on our streets”.

Although not all of the slogans are visible, the graffiti appears to say “No genocide in our name” and “Free Palestine”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.