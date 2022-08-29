Police release description of fleeing vehicle from Saturday's fatal pedestrian crash downtown near Fiserv Forum

Police are searching for a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that fled the scene after running a red light and killing a 23-year-old pedestrian in downtown Milwaukee early Saturday. Police released photos and a description of the vehicle Monday, calling it a black, 2021 to 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX, with amber lights in the hood scoop, flashing amber lights on both side mirrors and possibly flashing headlights. The vehicle likely has front-end damage.

A black Dodge Ram pickup truck fled the scene after running a red light and killing a 23-year-old pedestrian in downtown Milwaukee early Saturday, police said.

Police released photos and a description of the vehicle Monday, calling it a black, 2021 to 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX, with amber lights in the hood scoop, flashing amber lights on both side mirrors and possibly flashing headlights. The vehicle likely has front-end damage.

At 12:34 a.m. Saturday the vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of North 6th Street and West Juneau Avenue, near Fiserv Forum, and hit a 23-year-old Milwaukee man in the crosswalk, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

